No handshakes from Damien Duff as super sub Eoin Doyle steals points for Saints

At the full-time whistle, Damien Duff made his way towards the pitch instead of acknowledging his opposite number Tim Clancy, the Shelbourne boss locked in his own thoughts after a frustrating evening at Richmond Park.

The final scoreline was harsh on the visitors, who came across town with a plan that made them difficult to penetrate. They had the better of the second-half opportunities, forcing a string of corners that came to nothing before conceding from that route at the other end with sub Eoin Doyle in the right place to score from close range.

It’s fair to say that the Saints’ performance left plenty of room for improvement, with their majority of a 5,000-strong crowd given a few nervous moments but, similar to the opening night against Derry, they saved their best to last.

The presence of Hull owner Acun Ilicali in the stand alongside the Shelbourne hierarchy added a twist to a week where their interest in Dundalk made headlines. Shels are looking for investment amid uncertainty over their direction. Certainly, the Turkish guests were given plenty of time to think about their options in a first half that was more tactical than technical. Duff came to Dublin 8 with a sturdy shape, a back five and what was effectively a midfield four behind makeshift striker Evan Caffrey.

What Shels possessed was a solid spine, and the locals struggled to pull them out of shape. The flying Jake Mulraney, a winter arrival from the MLS, was in from the outset here and caused Shels a few issues but he was generally starting his runs from deep a good 35-40 yards from goal.

With central striker Tommy Lonergan struggling to offer an outlet, the hosts weren’t really hurting Shels in the right areas. Indeed, Shels threatened themselves with a pair of bursts forward from Gavin Molloy, a midfielder converted to the left of the back three.

But stalemate was an accurate reflection of the opening 45. It didn’t really open up thereafter, with the Saints working their bench without really turning the tide.

A big defensive header from Chris Forrester was required in a tricky patch where Pat’s just about managed to defend a number of crosses. The corner count in the second half was eight to one in favour of the guests, but the Saints made the most of their solitary chance, a smash and grab that will deliver satisfaction given the strained relations between these rivals.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Odumosu, Curtis, Redmond, Lewis, Breslin; Lennon; Atakayi (M Doyle 60), Kreida, Forrester (Carty 82), Mulraney (McCormack 74); Lonergan (E Doyle 60).

SHELBOURNE – Kearns, JR Wilson, Barrett, Byrne, Molloy, T Wilson (Ledwidge 60); Smith, Coyle (Leavy 79), Lunney, Moylan (Farrell 60); Caffrey (Robinson 85).

REF – Neil Doyle