No formal Shamrock Rovers role for Robbie Keane - Bradley

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has confirmed that Robbie Keane will not be taking a formal role with the club but will continue to be a regular presence at their training ground.

Keane has been around Rovers' Roadstone base through pre-season and was in the dugout for a friendly with Cork last Saturday on a day where the Hoops had two matches.

In recent seasons, Ireland's record goalscorer has been a sporadic presence in the Rovers camp through his friendship with Sporting Director Stephen McPhail but his involvement in the run-up to this season - with clubs operating Covid-19 bubbles - raised speculation that he could be taking a formal position.

But while Keane has been tested and included in the Rovers bubble, his arrangement will remain loose. The Tallaght native - who continues to draw a €250,000 salary from the FAI with his position in Abbotstown up in the air - was not present at last night's friendly with Cabinteely but was at training this morning and is helping out for no reward.

The 40-year-old has been joining in with aspects of sessions and doing bits of individual work with the front players.

Keane last week spoke about how helping out the club was just about keeping his eye in and retaining an involvement in the game while he mulls over his next move.

"Robbie has done this for a few years now, he's been in for a few weeks now and will continue to do so but no he won't be signing any contracts or coming into the club in any capacity, he just wants to do his trade and learn his trade," said Bradley.

"He has been in with us since the start of pre-season in our bubble, and he's been brilliant working with the forwards.

"When you have one of Ireland's greatest ever players and he's willing to want to go in and take your forwards for sessions and give you tips and help them, that can only be a good thing for everyone. You'd be a fool to not take that option and have him in because some of his detail in the finishing department is top class

"We're delighted to have him in and as I said, he's been brilliant around the players and the place. He works extremely hard and he's enjoying it.

"We keep in touch. Stephen (McPhail) does and me and Robbie and Glenn (Cronin - assistant boss). We've all got on for quite some time, for years, we all know each other and the conversation we had over Christmas was to come in and help and that's how it comes about.

"Like I said, you'd be very foolish to turn someone like that down when he's willing to give up his time for free and get out on the training pitch. Sometimes I think he's still a player, he's still scoring all of the goals in training, he's been excellent, he really has."

Rovers kick off their new season on March 19 and things step up with the President's Cup clash with Dundalk next Friday. Bradley refused to rule out that Kenae will remain on the premises when the more serious business kicks in.

"We talk every day and that's something that will just sort of progress and grow organically," he stressed. "He can't make it tonight (Cabinteely game) but he'll be in in the morning and that's the way it is. There's no pressure either way."

