‘Nights like this make it worthwhile’ – Kevin Doherty hails his part-timers after Drogheda shock Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty celebrates with his goalkeeper Colin McCabe after their side's victory in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kevin Doherty hailed the ‘clinical’ performance of his Drogheda United side after they brought Shamrock Rovers’ 13-match unbeaten streak to an end in their shock 2-1 win.

Having picked up their first win in eight games, the Drogheda boss admits running a part-time operation can be draining at times, but that victories against heavyweight sides like the Hoops make it worthwhile, labelling it as his biggest win to date as a manager of the Louth club.

Despite the champions winning six on the bounce coming into the game, strikes by Freddie Draper and Dayle Rooney either side of half-time were enough for Drogheda to leave Tallaght Stadium with all three points, and Doherty insists there is huge potential in his side, as well as the club.

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara review a surprising night in the League of Ireland with a stunning success for Drogheda in Tallaght overshadowing events elsewhere

“The difference in everything between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United is unbelievable,” said Doherty after the win, with Drogheda now unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Rovers.

“If only people knew what our lads and I have to do, even to get some of those players. It’s really, really tough. It can be draining at times but nights like this make it worthwhile.

“Obviously the other people have been looking for investment for god knows how long, and hopefully that happens, because we’re going to need to strengthen in the window.

“I can only imagine what we could be, the potential, if we got some help.

“It was a massive win and a brilliant performance. Talking to you all (media) last week, the word I used was clinical, and we were very, very clinical against Rovers.

“I was reminded there, we could have gone 3-0 up, Dayle was really unlucky. To think that, again, I don’t want to keep going on about the off the pitch stuff in relation to the two clubs, but to think that we could have been 3-0 up here.”

Read more Hoops slump to home defeat as Draper and Rooney goals enough to seal Drogheda win

Doherty made the point before the match that they weren’t just in Dublin 24 to make up the numbers and praised his side for sticking to their game plan, staying compact, frustrating the four-in-a-row chasers and hitting them on the counter.

“We didn’t come here just to time-waste. I said in my pre-match interview, we came here to get something,” added Doherty.

“I was asked ‘It’s a great place,’ but I said ‘we’re not tourists’. We are coming here to try and get something.

“If this doesn’t give us belief, I mean, Jesus. All it does is justify all the hard work.”

The Drogheda boss feels that some of their performances so far this term haven’t yielded the results they deserved, and compared their recent form to the Hoops’ six-match winless run at the beginning of the season.

Trusting the process was key in defeating the champions he says.

“We haven’t played a bad game all year, we just haven’t picked up results,” he added.

“I was talking to Stephen (Bradley) before the game, he had the same thing at the start of the year. You just keep doing it, keep doing it and keep doing it.

“We were not going to start doing things differently. We were playing really, really well. I didn’t ask them to work harder because as far as I’m concerned, they couldn’t be working any harder. So, we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing.

“If you start ripping things up, chopping and changing it, it doesn’t do anything for anyone’s confidence.”

Despite Rory Gaffney pulling a late goal back to set up a nervy ending, Drogheda held on for a massive three points to close the gap on Sligo Rovers to two points, with Doherty singling goalkeeper Colin McCabe out for praise.

“The pleasing part of it was the fact that they scored, and we didn’t collapse. It’s happened here already this season plenty of times. Calm heads, Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan and Colin McCabe. Colin has come in for a few little mistakes, but I thought he was absolutely brilliant and won us the three points.”