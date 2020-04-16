Niall Quinn reveals FAI will ensure League of Ireland is 'ready to prosper' after shutdown

Niall Quinn says the FAI will work with League of Ireland clubs to make sure that the league is "ready to prosper" when action resumes after the shutdown due to Covid-19.

The FAI announced today that they will now take part in a Working Group, which was set up last July and involved representatives of the clubs.

Last summer the Working Group was set up, not long after John Delaney's exit from the FAI, to hold "discussions on all facets of the future of the domestic game in Ireland" and focused on issues like the structure of the league, prize money, TV rights etc.

But the Covid-19 crisis has added a new dimension to the game here, with Shamrock Rovers confirming today that their squad and playing staff would take a 25% pay cut due to the crisis.

The FAI spoke to the National League Executive Committee by conference call today and agreed to work with that body, with reps from eight clubs.

"The meeting agreed to re-establish the Working Group which initially met last year to formulate plans for the future of League of Ireland football. The FAI will now be represented on the Working Group for the first time," an FAI statement said.

Niall Quinn, the FAI's deputy interim CEO, said: "Today's meeting with the NLEC was really productive. There is a lot of optimism now about where the SSE Airtricity League can go and the Association will give this Working Group our full support.

"I talk a lot about the art of the possible and so much is possible now for our game as the Working Group puts together a roadmap for the future that we can present to all 19 League clubs with confidence and excitement," he said.

"All the stakeholders are committed todriving this agenda forward. The clubs have given the Working Group a mandate to investigate all possibilities for our game.

"We look forward to working with the clubs and engaging with UEFA, FIFA, Government, players and sponsors to offer the best future possible for our League and our players.

"These are challenging times for Ireland and for Irish sport with the current COVID-19 lockdown but we will do everything we can to ensure our League is ready to prosper when football returns."

