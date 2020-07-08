New Waterford FC manager John Sheridan 'under no illusions of the task in hand'

John Sheridan, pictured here after taking over as Chesterfield boss for a second time last year, is the new manager of Waterford FC

Former Ireland international John Sheridan says he is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of him as he takes over as manager of Waterford FC.

Four weeks after the resignation of Alan Reynolds, the Blues have finally found a new boss and the vastly-experienced Sheridan (55) has been handed the job by owner Lee Power of keeping them in the Premier Division, Power starting that hiring Sheridan is a statement of his commitment to the club in the face of rumours that he was about to back away.

Capped 34 times at senior level (1988-1995), Sheridan is an experienced manager, having been in charge at seven league clubs in England, with multiple spells at Oldham Athletic while his most recent post was at Chesterfield and Waterford is his first position outside of England.

"I’m delighted to have gotten everything sorted with Lee and the club, and I can’t wait to get down to the training pitches and get stuck in," Sheridan said.

Expand Close John Sheridan of Ireland acknowledges the crowd after drawing the 1994 World Cup Match with Norway to confirm qualification for the last 16 at Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty/ALLSPORT Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Sheridan of Ireland acknowledges the crowd after drawing the 1994 World Cup Match with Norway to confirm qualification for the last 16 at Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty/ALLSPORT

“I am under no illusions of the task in hand. Speaking to Lee and others around the club, I am more than aware of what the club means to fans, and those involved.

"We’ll be looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible and getting sharp again ahead of the resumption of the league.

Read More

"I have spoken with the chairman a couple of times in the last little while, and we both are on the same page. We have set out some goals, and I will be pushing the players to make sure we achieve what we have set ourselves."

Owner Power says the arrival of Sheridan, following from the first team's return to training earlier this week, is a sign of his commitment.

"I’ve known John for over 20 years and am delighted that he has agreed to help me and the club out," he said.

"To have someone with John’s calibre managing the club is fantastic for the supporters and the city and will also put to bed a number of silly rumours that have surrounded my families commitments and ownership of the club," Power said.

Online Editors