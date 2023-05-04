New sporting director Liam Buckley has ‘no doubt’ Cork City will stay up as manager search begins

Newly-appointed Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley believes the team has what it takes to stay in the Premier Division as the club begins the search for a new manager.

It was a dramatic 24 hours at Turner’s Cross on Wednesday as two-time Premier Division-winning manager Buckley (63) was appointed as the club’s new Sporting Director.

Hours later, Colin Healy stepped down as first-team boss following a disappointing start to the season with just two wins in their opening 13 games, while they fell to a fourth successive defeat last Monday in their 5-0 loss at Bohemians.

Buckley will help take charge of the team until a successor is appointed, beginning with Friday’s home match against fellow managerless side St Pat’s, and he called on the supporters to stick together as they look to lift themselves off ninth place.

“I have no doubt you will see this group in the Premier Division next season and they will be stronger for this experience,” said Buckley, speaking to the media for the first time after his appointment.

“I'm excited about working with them as I do see their potential. I'm not getting caught up where we are in the league. I've watched the last few matches and I can tell you they were trying. They have all regrouped and I can guarantee they will all be working hard tomorrow.

“I spoke to Dermot (Usher, owner) about a Sporting Director role, helping the football side of the picture. I'd like to think I will add something to the picture. We need to try and address the league situation and try to improve it. It's important the fans stick with the group. There is a lot of talent in the group and areas that we can improve.”

Healy opted to resign last night despite Buckley asking the former Ireland international to stay on, and the club hopes to appoint a new first-team manager as soon as possible.

“I rang Colin myself and had a chat with him. I would have loved to have him back here,” said Buckley, whose arrival is understood to be unconnected to Healy's departure.

“He got the First Division Manager of the Year (in 2022) and I presented the trophy to him. It's just unfortunate that Colin has left. I asked him to stay. I said I was coming down to support the manager.

“But we need to appreciate it from Colin's point of view. It was just unfortunate. I've been there and it's a difficult job when you're losing games. It's a lonely job when it's not going well. When it is going well, it's the best job in the world.

“I would have loved to have worked with Colin. It wasn't to be and we move on, but he is a legend of the club, he has had a great career and is a lovely fella.

“The immediate plan is that myself and the guys will look after it this week.

“If it takes more than a week to get a manager then I will sit on the bench next week, but please God we get it resolved sooner rather than later. I'm sure there will be plenty of applications. We want to get it done as soon as we possibly can.”

“Colin is always going to be a legend at this football club and will be sorely missed around the place,” added assistant manager Richie Holland.

“We need to be at it on Friday, try put in a good performance and get three points. We're just hoping the lads can perform. Colin said it in weeks gone by, we all need to stick together as a club and fanbase. The last few days have been disappointing but we need to put on a performance for him as well.”