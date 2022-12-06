New League of Ireland side Kerry FC criticised for season ticket prices

Brian Ainscough, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry FC, KDL chairperson Seán O’Keeffe, Billy Dennehy, Kerry U-19 team manager and Director of Football of Kerry FC, and KDL vice-chairperson Gerardine Nagle Photo By Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

First Division newcomers Kerry FC have been criticised on social media for the cost of their 2023 season tickets, which went on sale this morning.

An adult seat in the main stand at Mounthawk Park costs €275 for the season, which works out at €15.27 per match over an expected 18 home league games, although the FAI have yet to confirm the number of home fixtures.

This is considerably more than their First Division counterparts Athlone Town (€160), Bray Wanderers (€160), Galway United (€190), Waterford (€190), Treaty United (€190), Finn Harps (€200) and Longford Town (€210).

Kerry’s season ticket prices for an adult seat are even more expensive than some Premier Division clubs, with champions Shamrock Rovers charging €220, Dundalk’s costing €220 and Drogheda United’s at €250.

One reply read “totally overpriced”, while another read “going to be really tough to build a fanbase with prices like that.”

A student/OAP seat at Kerry FC costs €145 for the season, while a family seated ticket (two adults and two children) is €400. Season ticket holders will also have access to every home academy game, and have priority access for any FAI Cup ties played at Mounthawk Park.

Kerry FC have been contacted for comment.