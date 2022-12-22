New Hoops signing Jess Gargan says now-deleted Shelbourne tweet ‘nothing short of embarrassing and unacceptable’

Jess Gargan of Shelbourne in action against Shauna Brennan of Galway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Former Shelbourne defender Jess Gargan has spoken out against the club’s now-deleted tweet and says it was 'extremely upsetting'.

The club posted a tweet yesterday appearing to criticise Abbie Larkin's decision to leave the club, after initially committing to Shels. The 17-year-old has since signed for Shamrock Rovers, with Gargan doing the same on Thursday evening..

Expand Close The now deleted tweet from Shelbourne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The now deleted tweet from Shelbourne

The now-deleted tweet read “Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, We’ll keep the red flag flying here.”

The tweet drew huge criticism online, and Gargan, who has now confirmed also her move after four seasons at Shels, spoke out on the issue.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

"What has gone on on social media over the last few days has been nothing short of embarrassing and unacceptable," she said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

"From a club who promotes mental health campaigns and speaking up, to the post that was sent out yesterday is extremely upsetting.

"In saying that, I'm well aware this didn't come from the coaches who I've had the pleasure of playing under and the teammates who I've made some of the best memories of my life with, so for that I want to say thank you. And a massive thank you to the fans who have been incredible since day one."

Shelbourne failed to comment when contacted by independent.ie about the original now-deleted tweet on Wednesday night.