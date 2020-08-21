New Galway United boss John Caulfield aims to unlock club's 'huge potential'

New Galway United manager John Caulfield says his job is to make sure that the Connacht club fulfil their "huge potential".

The 55-year-old had been out of the game for a spell following his exit from Cork City, where he won a league and cup double in 2017.

But Galway, who axed manager Alan Murphy earlier this week, acted quickly to bring in the New York-born, Roscommon-raised Caulfield as their new boss, United at a low ebb after a run of seven league games without a win this season. Caretaker Colin Fortune will oversee tonight's game against Bray Wanderers and Caulfield will assume control after that.

"Throughout my playing and managing career, I've always felt that Galway United were a massive club with huge potential. It's a club in a big provincial city with an excellent backing and fantastic facilities," Caulfield said.

"The Comers have also been huge supporters of the club over the last few years.

"Right now, we’re not where we should be as a club, there is a massive job ahead and we’ll face challenges, but I’m hopeful that I can be the man to bring success to the club.

"I’ll be looking to get hands on, working closely with Colin Fortune and the rest of the staff. We will look to bring the confidence back into the squad and go on a run of results so that we can get into the play-offs, anything is possible if we all work hard and everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.

"We will put all of our energy and time into trying to make the play-offs now, along with putting structures in place for next season."

