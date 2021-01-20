New FAI CEO Jonathan Hill hails 'double sponsorship' as SSE Airtricity add Women's National League to LOI deal

Shamrock Rovers players celebrate being presented with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy following their match against St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SSE Airtricity have taken over as the new sponsors of the Women's National League in tandem with a deal that extends their association with the League of Ireland.

The electricity supplier's contract as title sponsor expired at the end of the 2020 season and there was initially a belief that the FAI would have to seek a new partner.

But Airtricity have decided to stay on for a further two campaigns which will extend the relationship to 13 years in total.

Significantly, the new agreement with Abbotstown sees SSE Airtricity become the new title backers for the Women's National League.

Airtricity's previous agreement was worth €340k per annum to the FAI although there was some rights access around senior games factored into that amount.

They needed to be persuaded to stay on board for 2020 due to concerns arising from the end of the John Delaney era and the revelations that accompanied that.

New FAI CEO Jonathan Hill welcomed the expanded arrangement which solves one problem ahead of the 2021 campaign - although clubs are still waiting on details of state support that will be required to ensure that it happens.

"The double sponsorship announcement today is testament to the future direction of our domestic game and a significant boost for our League football infrastructure," said Hill.

“SSE Airtricity’s commitment to Women’s football will come as no surprise to those who know how quickly our Women’s game is growing and how much growth is still to come, not just at the highest level but at every age group in Ireland.

"SSE Airtricity's sponsorship to date set the standard and now they have raised the bar again with this agreement. We look forward to working with everyone at SSE Airtricity ahead of the new season in March and I thank them for their ongoing and significant support for Irish football.”

Klair Neenan, SSE's Managing Director, said: "Football clubs sit at the heart of their communities and by working closely with the FAI we believe this partnership can be a key to increasing participation, development and the wider visibility of the women’s game in Ireland.”

