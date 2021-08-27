New chapter for Liam Scales as defender completes move from Shamrock Rovers to Celtic

Liam Scales has a header on goal during his final game for Shamrock Rovers, the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg defeat to FC Flora. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

LIAM Scales is off to Celtic after Shamrock Rovers today confirmed that the deal had been completed.

Scales had been linked with a move to Parkhead throughout the summer, and there was an emotional scene after last night's Europa Conference League game at home to Flora Tallinn where Scales threw his Rovers jersey into the crowd in an apparent farewell.

Liam Scales' transfer to Celtic has been confirmed this morning. All at Shamrock Rovers wish Liam well with his new club and are thankful for the two great seasons that Liam had at Rovers — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) August 27, 2021

And today the club stated that the sale - for a fee which is believed to be €600,000 - had gone through.

"Liam Scales' transfer to Celtic has been confirmed this morning. All at Shamrock Rovers wish Liam well with his new club and are thankful for the two great seasons that Liam had at Rovers," the club said today.

Scales will complete the formalities today but it's not expected that the deal will be done for him to join their squad ahead of Sunday's league game away to Rangers.

🟢âï¸âªï¸ 𝑯𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝑯𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒔 🟢🍀âªï¸



We've reached an agreement with @ShamrockRovers to sign Irish defender, Liam Scales, subject to conditions! 🇮🇪



— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 27, 2021

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add depth and quality to our squad and in signing Liam I think again we have made good progress. We all look forward to welcoming Liam to Celtic and to start working with him."