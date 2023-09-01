Neil Farrugia’s flair with goal cameo caps off dream night for Shamrock Rovers as Bohemians’ title bid derailed

Shamrock Rovers 3 Bohemians 0

For the second week in a row, Shamrock Rovers showed a potential challenger for their crown just what it takes to wrestle power away from them.

The Hoops retained their grip on leadership of the league with a convincing win over an off-colour Bohemians, who struggled to force a single save from Hoops keeper Alan Mannus.

A 1-0 win for Rovers at home to Dundalk seven days earlier had ended any faint hope – and it was very faint – that the Louth club could stay in the title race.

And with this defeat of Bohs, set up by goals from Lee Grace and Ronan Finn with a late coup de grace from Neil Farrugia, they also ruled out Bohs as contenders and turned the championship into a three-horse race.

It was a dismal night for a Bohs side who were well off the pace, and as if there were not enough positives for the Hoops – a win over their bitter rivals and a clean sheet while extending their lead at the top – they got a bonus with the appearance off the bench of Farrugia for his first outing in two months following injury. He scored a goal and proved he is a player who could now play a key role in the title run-in.

Bohs knew what was at stake, but despite some impressive spells – and two penalty shouts – they were undone by the lack of a cutting edge up front and slack defending. All the goals were preventable, although credit for the delivery of the assists must go to Markus Poom for the first, from a corner, Rory Gaffney for the second, and Farrugia’s poise for the third.

Nerves showed as early as the third minute when a slip by Keith Buckley gifted an opening to Graham Burke and Buckley had to mount a recovery to concede a corner. Bohs had their first goal attempt on five minutes when leading scorer Jonathan Afolabi got his head to Dylan Connolly’s cross, but it was wide of the target.

Rovers gained a foothold in the game after that and had a spell of near-constant pressure, Kacper Radkowski on hand to cut out the danger posed by Richie Towell, while on 22 minutes, Rovers did have a shot on target, but James Talbot was there to stop Poom from scoring.

Gaffney is their main goal threat, but this was a game made for the trickery and invention of Burke, who dropped deep when needed to gain possession and force his way towards Talbot’s goal.

And Talbot was kept bust – he blocked an effort from Seán Kavanagh on 38 minutes and repeated that two minutes later, this time Poom with the shot.

Bohs did have not one but two shouts for a penalty. First when James Clarke was fouled by Dan Cleary and again when Danny Grant went down under a challenge from Gary O’Neill.

But referee Rob Hennessy didn’t see it that way on either occasion, and two minutes from the break, Rovers had their goal, Poom’s corner powered home by Grace. Only five minutes into the second half, they had their second, Bohs punished for being sloppy in possession. Some good work by Kavanagh found Gaffney, and when his ball was played into the feet of Finn, the Rovers captain had plenty of time and space to fire home. In their most recent meeting, Bohs had the wherewithal to come from 2-0 down to earn a draw, but the second goal sucked the life out of Declan Devine’s side.

Rovers were utterly dominant in midfield, Gary O’Neill and Poom firmly in control, with Afolabi up front denied service. Devine did try to shake things up, throwing on teenager James McManus, but instead of a Bohemian revival, Rovers only grew stronger, merciless in their attempts on Talbot’s goal. Kavanagh tested him with a well-struck effort on 70 minutes. Just after that, he saved from Johnny Kenny and then it was Towell who launched an effort that needed intervention from Talbot.

The plan in bringing on Farrugia – out since July – was to get minutes into his legs, but he had more to offer, scoring with his first touch on 82 minutes when he was on hand to profit after Poom’s shot was blocked. A stunning finish from Farrugia to cap off a memorable night.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Clarke 70), O’Neill, Poom, Kavanagh (Farrugia 80); Towell (Watts 84), Burke (Nugent 80); Gaffney (Kenny 70).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk (McManus 60); Flores, McDonnell; Connolly, Clarke, Grant (Coote 70); Afolabi.

REF: R Hennessy