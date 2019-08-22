Neale Fenn is poised to become the new manager of Cork City after shocking Longford Town by telling them that he is leaving.

Neale Fenn is poised to become the new manager of Cork City after shocking Longford Town by telling them that he is leaving.

Neale Fenn in line to become Cork City manager after shock Longford exit

Formal confirmation of Fenn's departure from the First Division promotion chasers is expected later today.

He informed Longford officials yesterday that he was stepping down from his position.

It coincided with reports that he is a leading candidate to become John Caulfield's full-time successor at Cork.

Former Spurs striker and Irish underage international Fenn (42) took over as Longford boss in June 2017.

They currently sit third in the First Division table with three games remaining and look certain to participate in the end of season promotion playoffs.

Longford are also due to face Bohemians in the FAI Cup tomorrow, with the Midlands club completely unprepared for upheaval at such a crucial stage of their season.

Assistant boss Daire Doyle will take temporary charge.

Fenn spent three seasons at Cork as a player and was part of the side that won the Premier Division title in 2005.

Caulfield left Cork in May and his number two John Cotter has been at the helm since then in an interim capacity.

Cotter and Fenn are currently on the same FAI Pro Licence course gaining the full qualifications to manage at Premier Division level.

Cork had to bring in Pro Licence holder Frank Kelleher to join Cotter's management team in order to stay within the rules.

Online Editors