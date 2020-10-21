'My players are happy to play here so I'm happy' - Dundalk boss steers clear of venue controversy ahead of Europa bow

Dundalk Interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli during a Press Conference at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin ahead of tomorrow's Europa League opener against Molde. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli says that he has no problem with Tallaght Stadium hosting their Europa League showdown with Molde once his players are happy.

The Irish side are preparing for another crack at group stage football following an unusual behind the scenes subplot centred around the venue for their opening game.

Dundalk's owners Peak6 were expecting to play all three of their games at the Aviva but the IRFU said the stadium wasn't available for tomorrow's game because the rugby team are doing a kicking session ahead of a Saturday's Six Nations game with Italy.

This came off the back of a war of words with Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer who has been critical of the IRFU and FAI's approach to the venue after a Peak6 attempt to take control of the management was knocked back.

Dundalk then sought to move all three of their matches to Windsor Park in Belfast off the back of the Molde rejection, an idea that was always going to be doomed to failure.

As it stands, the November meeting with Rapid Vienna and December date with Arsenal will take place in Dublin 4.

Giovagnoli steered clear of getting dragged into the issue today, asserting that the Dundalk squad are perfectly happy with Tallaght with senior members of the group pointing out they have good memories there, including from their 2016 tilt at this competition.

"I know that it was important for the club to play there," said Giovagnoli.

"For me, to be honest, it’s no difference. I know my players are happy to play here so if they are happy and feel comfortable to play in this stadium, I’m happy too."

Dundalk skipper Chris Shields admitted that he has unfinished business at the Aviva given that he missed the playoff win over KI Klaksvik and last year's FAI Cup final due to suspensions.

"It's a personal thing for me," he said, "But Tallaght is a great facility, we know the pitch well and the surroundings well and we play here twice a year every year. And we've had some memorable nights here. We hope that we can have another one tomorrow night."

Online Editors