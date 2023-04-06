‘My head wasn't in the right place’ – Ali Coote’s comeback to lead Bohemians in title charge

Ali Coote has seen his form bounce back at Bohemians, who face Shamrock Rovers in Dalymount Park on Friday. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bohemians star Ali Coote says that a clear-the-air chat with manager Declan Devine last season helped save his career at Dalymount Park after a difficult spell for the Scot.

Coote impressed for Bohs in his debut season with the club, performing well in their run in Europe and helping the side reach the FAI Cup final. But last term was testing for him on a personal level as well as the team overall.

He started 14 of the first 15 league games but his form dipped along the with that of the team.

His low point came towards the end of the season after Keith Long had been axed, a league game away to St Patrick’s Athletic just after Declan Devine was named as the new manager, where Coote and fellow Scot Liam Burt were not in the matchday squad. The duo left the ground before kickoff, and were then asked to play for the U-19 side the same weekend.

Coote and Burt did not play for the first team in the final three games of the season and it was believed that their time at Dalymount was finished. And while Burt did leave, for Shamrock Rovers, Coote stayed on, after a chat with Devine.

“I just went through a tricky patch, my head wasn't in the right place," he says of the St Pat’s game, with his side in action at home to champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday in a game being shown live on Virgin Media TV.

“I think it was just a big build-up, to be honest. It wasn't just me, Liam was dragged into it as well. There was doubts, there was a bit of a sour end towards the end of last season, and there was a bit of doubt there.

"But Declan phoned me, caught me off guard, he said everything a player would want to hear, that put my mind at rest and I could focus on getting back, back playing in Dalymount.

"It was a clean slate, he sang my praises, he knew the player I can be for the club and we got off to a positive start and I am looking to build on that.

“It wasn't clear what was going to happen. But then as soon as Declan got in touch with me, that was the clarity that I needed. It was a breath of fresh air, I was able to get my focus back and I just knew the direction he wanted to take the club, and me.”

Coote admits there was a significant difference between his first and second season at the Dublin club, who are currently top of the league of Ireland standings.

“That's football, isn't it? Very rarely do you get a career that just goes up and up. I really enjoyed my first year here, it was a very disappointing second year, I am just looking to put things right,” he said.

“I found myself in the off-season missing football, I was quite disappointed with the way last season went, individually and collectively. I found myself itching to get back. Declan has come in and done a great job, it's been enjoyable.

Speaking of Friday’s home clash against the reigning champions, Coote said: “We know it's going to be a tough game, they've not had the ideal start but they're the champions for a reason and obviously had a good result against Dundalk. They'll be looking to build on that.

“For the first time since I've been here, I think, we're above them. So definitely different. I don't think that changes anything for the derby, I don't think we'll be thinking about who's on top of who at this point of the season, it's too early for that. I just think in every Dublin derby form goes out the window. The game comes alive, it's good.”