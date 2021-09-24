Murray brace lifts Dundalk

Dundalk ended a six-game winless streak as in-form Sean Murray notched a brace in a comprehensive victory.

Wins elsewhere mean they have gained no ground on the teams immediately above them. Regardless, the victory keeps them in touch.

On the home stretch of a desperate season, it is as good as they can hope for right now. Successive victories for the first time in two months point to improving circumstances, especially when you consider the players unavailable to Vinny Perth – eight in total. Ten of Murray’s 13 goals for Dundalk across three seasons have been scored in September or later.

Still mired in a battle to avoid a relegation play-off, they will need him and others to continue to step up to the plate as the season’s climax draws near. He opened the scoring, stealing in ahead of John Mahon to sidefoot in. Teenager Johnny Kenny produced an almost instant riposte, latching onto Niall Morahan’s pass and shooting past Peter Cherrie. But Murray’s second, his fifth in six games, restored the lead. John Mahon turned into his own net from close range in the second half. Pat Hoban scored the pick of the bunch at the death, drilling in from the edge of the area.

DUNDALK – Cherrie; Jurkovskis (Nattestad, 88), Cleary, Leahy, Dummigan; Sloggett; Ben Amar (Animasahun, 71), Murray, Patching (Hanratty, 88), Jeongwoo (Duffy, 54); Hoban.

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty; Horgan, Banks, Mahon, Donelon; McDonnell, Morahan, De Vries (Lorenzen, 46), Figueira (Byrne, 74); Wright (Parkes, 74), Kenny (Keogh, 84).

REF – R Harvey (Dublin)