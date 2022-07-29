Motherwell manager Graham Alexander parts company with club after defeat to Sligo Rovers

Motherwell have parted company with their manager Graham Alexander in the aftermath of their European defeat to Sligo Rovers.

Alexander was under pressure coming into the tie after a poor end to last season with the Scottish club and the Fir Park outfit has moved quickly in the aftermath of a 3-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of John Russell's side.

He departs just 48 hours out from the opening of the new league season with Motherwell facing St Mirren on Sunday.

They would have expected to advance past Rovers and set up a meeting with Norwegian side Viking and boos from Motherwell fans were audible in both legs of the European encounter.