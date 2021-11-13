More upheaval in Dundalk as Director of Football Jim Magilton leaves role

Former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton has left Dundalk, less than one year into his four-year contact with the club.

Magilton was appointed as Dundalk's Sporting Director in December but the club confirmed today that they had parted ways with him, just days after Dundalk passed into the hands of its new owners.

“I would like to thank everyone that assisted me during my time at Dundalk FC,” Magilton said in a statement issued by the club.

"It is a great club with passionate supporters and I wish the new local consortium the very best.”

Magilton was in his role in a tumultuous time for Dundalk, with repeated changes of manager, including a spell for Magilton as caretaker boss before Vinny Perth was re-hired and tensions between Perth and Magilton in recent months were widely known.

With just one player under contract for next season, and key men such as Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy already signed by Derry City on pre-contracts, Dundalk are in line for a major shakeup on and off the field before the start of next season, with Dundalk denied a place in Europe for next year.