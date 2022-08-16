More travel issues for Shamrock Rovers as squad forced to fly out of Shannon Airport ahead of European clash

Shamrock Rovers are travelling out of Shannon to Hungary this afternoon after issues in Dublin Airport prevented them from getting a charter flight into the schedule.

Rovers face Hungarian top dogs Ferencvaros in a Europa League playoff on Thursday evening and they were hopeful of being able to travel from Dublin.

However, that wasn't possible again due to the ongoing difficulties at the country's main airport and therefore Rovers travelled by bus to Clare after training on Tuesday morning to board their charter there.

They will be taking the same route back after Thursday's game, adding more travel time to their journey ahead of Sunday's important league match with Dundalk.

Stephen Bradley vented his frustration at the situation in Dublin last week, especially as Bulgarian visitors Ludogorets and CSKA Sofia were able to get their charters into the Dublin flight plans.

He was speaking after Rovers' important win in North Macedonia that guarantees them group stage football. Ironically enough, Rovers were able to land in Dublin after that match as fog prevented them from a clear landing in Shannon.