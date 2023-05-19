More Oriel Park drama as Bohemians come back from dead to earn point

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 2

Seven days after two injury-time goals at Oriel Park secured a dramatic Dundalk win, the home side fumbled a two-goal lead as Bohemians rose from their slumber to grab a precious point.

This was a game of real significance, with Dundalk knowing that victory would move them level in third with their guests, a position that matters in the context of the all-important battle for European football.

For most of the night, it looked as though that scenario would come to pass with Dundalk ahead inside three minutes and two in front by the interval, with Declan Devine’s charges way off the levels that characterised their unlikely charge to the top of the table in the first series of fixtures.

They were still trailing by the same margin with 13 minutes remaining but the impact of their subs helped to turn things around. The unsettling presence of Jonathan Afolabi helping ruffled Dundalk’s feathers before a two late dead balls sent the travelling support home happy as Stephen O’Donnell’s side failed miserably under the heading of commanding their box.

It was a set piece that sent Dundalk on their way with Patrick Hoban’s third minute header finding the bottom corner after Robbie McCourt’s delivery left James Talbot all at sea.

The Bohs stopper will be with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad in Bristol next week, but his mood was well and truly soured by the half-hour mark when Connor Malley’s superb strike from distance came off the bar only to strike the prone Talbot and cross the line.

Dundalk actually rose their levels at this juncture and could have added a third before the break. Bohs made a double change, moving Keith Buckley into midfield and switching Ali Coote to a central midfield role. Afolabi’s arrival forced a period of pressure and Pole Krystian Nowak rose to halve the deficit in a crowded penalty area.

This created an air of tension around the ground; there had been chances at both endsbut O’Donnell did make changes which suggested his side were tiring. Bohs had the momentum, though, and they had a penalty shout turned down before levelling things up when a dangerous Coote free eventually found the bottom corner with Dundalk keeper Nathan Sheppard getting the final touch.

Dundalk– Sheppard, Davies, Muller, Williams (Elliott 90), McCourt; Lewis (Doyle 73), Malley; Martin (Ward 73), Yli-Kokko (Kelly 60), O’Kane; Hoban

Bohemians – Talbot, Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Flores; McManus (McDaid 45); Twardek, Clarke (Benn 45), McDonnell (Kirk 90), Coote; Williams (Afolabi 76)

Ref –N Doyle