More missed chances as Dundalk's European campaign summed up by frustrating night in Norway

In many respects, the story of Dundalk's defeat in Molde could accurately sum up the tale of their Europa League campaign.

They weren't good enough to get points on the board, no matter what way you look at it, yet there will be regrets that they will carry with them as they reflect on the experience.

This ended up being a very one-sided affair, although an injury-time Jordan Flores effort put respectability on the scoreboard.

Dundalk’s strategy was based around a smash and grab but they lacked the nous to execute that in the period of the game where they were trying to hang in there.

They will be miffed that the three goals they conceded were headers rather than sublime moments of brilliance – yet they were a consequence of the weight of pressure.

Granted, it's perhaps the absence of the quality to defend efficiently and truly capitalise on opportunities that illustrates why their players operate at a lower level to their opponents.

Dundalk have one of the highest paid squads in League of Ireland history yet Molde's budget is over five times bigger.

League of Ireland sides competing against opponents of this calibre need to perform to their absolute maximum and ensure that their application is spot on.

The visitors failed to do that and while Filippo Giovagnoli sent out a message of sorts by resting some key players with Sunday's FAI Cup Final in mind, he still picked a side with a gameplan that gave them a chance to be competitive.

But that relied on the pace of makeshift strike pairing Daniel Kelly and Nathan Oduwa causing Molde issues in a 5-3-2 formation that also leaned heavily on the ability of an experienced backline to withstand pressure.

The risk was allowing Molde to have so much of the ball but Dundalk were prepared for a barrage of crosses into the area and they simply didn't defend them well enough, while squandering the chances they snaffled at the other end.

Put simply, Molde were far better when it came to the basics.

This was encapsulated by the build-up to Molde's opener on the half-hour mark. Dundalk's mission to turn Molde with a quick ball forward bore fruit when their defenders got in a tangle and the speedy Kelly and Oduwa - wingers by trade - found themselves in a 2 v 1 situation. But Kelly's pass was over-hit and a glorious chance was gone.

Punishment was instantaneous. Andy Boyle and Brian Gartland had defended excellently in the early stages, but Dundalk were caught deep as the untracked Magnus Wolff Eikrem, comfortably the best player on the pitch, ghosted into the area to nod a Birk Risa cross beyond Gary Rogers.

Molde could relax and the goal seemed to sap energy from Dundalk legs with concentration affected accordingly.

Oduwa and Jordan Flores did waste half chances before the break, yet Molde delivered on their dominance in possession by scoring from another Risa delivery with Giovagnoli's three central defenders caught out by the movement of the towering Ohi Anthony Omoijuanfo, who nodded home.

This was basically game over and the main Irish intrigue around the second half was based on Dundalk's substitution strategy. Giovagnoli was unable to offer an input during the game on account of his well-publicised ban but there were indications on the eve of the match that the Lilywhites had a plan prepared in advance for around the hour mark and sure enough, Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Daniel Cleary arrived at that juncture.

However, they were unable to alter the pattern of the match and Molde added another headed goal to pile on the agony. Wing back Cameron Dummigan was exposed at the far post as Martin Ellingsen rose to dispatch a routine header.

This was harsh on Rogers, who probably had his best game of the groups, making a string of saves beforehand with blue shirts continuing to probe. Dundalk’s decision to withdraw Shields in the aftermath very much confirmed that the battery levels for Sunday were now to the forefront of every call.

McEleney did show glimpses of his ability that demonstrate why his return to form will give Dundalk a shot of thwarting Rovers’ double ambitions.

And while the fact that Flores was on the pitch for the full 90 hints that he will be on the bench at the Aviva Stadium, the Englishman lived up to his reputation as a scorer of great goals with a thunderbolt at the end that gave the Louth outfit something to smile about.

If they end this week with a trophy, then the pain of this lesson will be quickly forgotten.

When that's done, they can think about how they might get to grips with Arsenal.