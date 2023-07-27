More European woe for Shamrock Rovers as Ferencvaros put four past Hoops

Ferencvaros 4 Shamrock Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers suffered another horrible away defeat in Budapest, leaving them without a win in their last six competitive games.

Just the same as last season, Hoops were beaten 4-0 by Ferencvaros in the first leg of a European tie in Hungary.

Stephen Bradley’s men had a couple of early corners having started the game well in the opening ten minutes, taking the game to the hosts when they could, and dropping into a five at the back formation without the ball.

Ferencvaros got two corners in quick succession and it was from the second one that they scored from.

Alan Mannus punched the initial corner clear from Cristian Ramirez but when David Siger’s deflected looping effort off Pico Lopes came back in, he inexplicably let it get by him just under the crossbar as the Hoops half-heartedly looked for a free out.

Ramirez, in his first game back for Ferencvaros after his recent re-signing, doubled his team’s advantage in the 32nd minute when he was able to line up a shot from outside the area. The Ecuadorian international’s driven effort, through traffic, beat Mannus diving to his right.

The Hoops hung on without conceding another going into the break but they looked devoid of ideas after the concession of the first goal and two minutes into the second period Rovers were three down.

Ramirez’s cross from the right was powerfully headed home by Adama Traore (who scored twice against the Hoops in Budapest last year).

Ferencvaros matched their score from the last time they played Rovers in Budapest when Adam Varga slotted home their fourth after Traore got by Seán Kavanagh in the 74th minute.

Rovers did rattle the crossbar with a shot with Kenny just before he made way for Aaron Greene with 16-year-old Naz Raji also coming on for the Hoops for his European debut.

It was, however, a night to forget for Rovers.

Ferencvaros: Dibusz (C); Makreckis, Mmaee, Cisse, Ramírez; Abu Fani, Sigér (Esiti 77); Zachariassen (Ben Romdhane 71); Marquinhos (Lisztes 71), Varga (Katona 87), Traoré (Owusu 77).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes (C) , Grace; Hoare, O'Neill, Poom, Kavanagh; Towell (Finn 49), Kenny (Greene 79), Burt (Razi 79).

Ref: A Ghaltakhchyan