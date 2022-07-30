More European success might persuade League of Ireland players to stay here – Pat’s skipper Joe Redmond

The players from Sligo Rovers would have been too professional, and too well-behaved, to gloat at a former colleague.

But no doubt some in attendance at the Showgrounds on Thursday night would have wondered if, on the back of Sligo’s European win over Motherwell, Ross Tierney had made the right move when he left the league (Bohemians) at the start of this year to join Motherwell.

Those new year exits for players like Tierney, Georgie Kelly and Sligo pair Johnny Kenny and John Mahon were an omen of what was to come in the summer, with a mass exodus of League of Ireland talent, mainly to League One.

St Patrick’s Athletic saw three players leave (Darragh Burns, James Abankwah and Josh Keeley) and while the club say they are happy with the financial side of the deals, the loss of so many players in a short space of time hurts the league.

And with Sligo, St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers still involved in Europe while the likes of Motherwell are out, Saints captain Joe Redmond wonders if a success like their defeat of Slovenian side Mura could persuade players to stay in Ireland for just a bit longer.

“European competition entices players into the league. If you go to a lower-league club in England, you don’t get this exposure to European football. It’s a whole different level that players can learn so much from. We all learnt a lot from the other night,” says Redmond, who had a stint with Birmingham City before his return to Ireland.

“The performances have shown how good the standard in the league is. It shows in the attendances and puts out a statement for the league. We have a lot of confidence among the group going into the second leg against Mura, we all know how well when we can play. We showed that. We stuck together and definitely believed going into this that we could win it.

“We dominated possession and got into good areas that we should have finished chances from. They had chances too but Joseph Anang was excellent, making unbelievable saves. We would have been very disappointed to go out.”

One disappointment for the Saints is the need to move the home leg of their third-round tie with CSKA Sofia (the first leg is away), as Richmond Park does not meet UEFA standards for the third round – so they switch to Tallaght Stadium.

There was little time to bask in their European success, with a 5am departure from Slovenia yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup test with Waterford.