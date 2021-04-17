More drama in Dundalk as Filippo Giovagnoli on the brink after St Pat's draw

Filippo Giovagnoli was left teetering on the brink on Saturday night as Dundalk's wait for a first win of the Premier Division season extended to five games, despite Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's late equaliser against St Pat's.

Sam Bone rose highest to head in a Robbie Benson corner shortly before the hour mark, leaving Dundalk staring down the barrel of a fourth straight league defeat, which would surely have sealed Giovagnoli's fate.

However, substitute Junior met Michael Duffy's cross at the back post with just five minutes left to snatch a point. He managed to poke the ball past Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros to earn a draw but Dundalk remain in unfamiliar territory, just one point off the foot of the table.

It came at the end of another turbulent day at Oriel Park as it was revealed manager Shane Keegan had left the club. Keegan, the former Galway United boss, was promoted to Giovagnoli's backroom team last year as he held a UEFA Pro License. He was 'promoted' to manager during a pre-season reshuffle, designed to bypass the licensing issue.

His departure casts a cloud over the ability of the Italian to carry on in the Oriel Park hotseat, especially given the club's poor start to the season.

Online Editors