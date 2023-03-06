Moment of brilliance from Fabrice Hartmann secures three points for Sligo Rovers against St Pat's

Reece Hutchinson and Fabrice Hartmann hit their first goals as 10-man Sligo Rovers beat St Patrick’s Athletic at the Showgrounds.

Hutchinson had given Rovers the lead on 32 minutes before Chris Forrester levelled the tie with a stunning strike just past the hour.

Sligo, who had John Mahon sent off early on, claimed the points five minutes later when Hartmann struck for a wonderful winner.

Both camps came into this game with matching records from their opening three games and following an even opening, this game suddenly swung in the visitors’ favour.

Mahon was ruled to be the last man when he tangled with Tom Lonergan and he was sent to the stands on 20 minutes.

Despite the disadvantage, 10 minutes later Sligo had the lead.

Stefan Radosavljevic and the lively Hartmann were involved in the build-up before full-back Hutchinson pulled off a neat one-two with Will Fitzgerald down the Rovers left side. Hutchinson, the Cheltenham loanee, then swept the ball past David Odumosu from seven yards.

Lonergan continued to cause hassle in the Sligo box, although he missed an open goal before the break.

Tim Clancy reacted to the deficit with the introduction of Forrester and Jake Mulraney to his attack. The move paid off just past the hour when the former’s bullet from distance gave Rovers net-minder Luke McNicholas no chance.

The crowd of 2,750 were treated to another moment of brilliance in the 67th minute when Rovers took the lead again. Hartmann made the most of Johan Brannefalk’s speedy set-piece, picking up possession at the angle before bending the ball into the far corner of Odumosu’s net.

Sligo Rovers – L McNicholas; J Brannefalk, J Mahon, N Pijnaker, R Hutchinson; G Bolger (E Clancy 57), N Morahan (K Barlow 68); W Fitzgerald, F Hartmann (K O’Sullivan 80); M Mata; S Radosavljevic.

St Patrick’s Athletic – D Odumosu; J-A McGrath, T Grivosti, J Redmond; S Curtis (Jake Mulraney h-t), A Breslin; T Timmermans (C Forrester h-t), B McCormack, J Lennon; T Lonergan (M Doyle 59); E Doyle (C Carty 80).

Ref – R Hennessy.