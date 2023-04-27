Ministers line up to defend level of funding for football

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park is among the projects receiving Government support. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne says that any proposal for changes to the distribution of betting tax revenue is a matter for the Minister for Finance, his Fianna Fáil party colleague Michael McGrath.

The Meath East TD has defended the level of support offered by the Government to football after calls for a review of the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund which provides €100m per year to the governing bodies.

However, in response to queries from theIrish Independent, he did not address specific questions about the operation of the Fund that were raised by KHSK, the economic consultants commissioned by the FAI to analyse the allocation of around €1.5bn in public funds to just two sports across a 20 year period.

It was initially managed within the confines of the Department of Sport but responsibility was moved to Agriculture in 2009.

The FAI feel they would be entitled to around €20m per year if the betting levy was distributed on the basis of revenue generated by the respective sports through gambling.

“Any proposal for an alteration of the distribution of proceeds from the betting levy are a matter for the Minister for Finance,” said Minister Byrne.

He referenced the package offered to the FAI in the fallout from the John Delaney era and plans to support the Dalymount Park and Finn Harps stadium developments as evidence of State backing.

“Considerable financial support is provided by the State for the development of football in Ireland. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government and the FAI for the period 2020-2023, provides for a package of funding of €5.8million per annum to the FAI for the period 2020-2023, for football development,” said Byrne.

“In addition, under the Memorandum of Understanding, a recoupable amount of €7.6338million is also provided to the FAI for the Aviva Stadium. A further €33.7million was received by the FAI from Sport Ireland in COVID-19 grants as part of the Government’s COVID-19 funding for the overall sports sector between 2020 and 2022 and a further €1.2million was paid under the Government Energy Support Scheme in 2022.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar rejected calls for a review of the fund as Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin raised yesterday’s Irish Independent story on the redistribution of betting tax.

Ó Ríordáin referenced “pathetic facilities” for football in Ireland, with reference to the locally based members of Ireland’s Women’s World Cup squad.

Varadkar indicated he was strongly opposed to any change.

“I just don’t agree with your approach on this,” he replied, “I wouldn’t pit sport against the equestrian industry in Ireland. There was a time where the budget for sport in Ireland was something like €7m. Now it’s going to be €150m and we’re going to continue to invest in sport.”