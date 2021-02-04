Minister for Sport Jack Chambers offers assurances to FAI on League of Ireland resumption

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has provided assurances to the FAI that the government will be on hand if needed to help facilitate the resumption of the League of Ireland.

Chambers held talks on Thursday with an FAI delegation including board chairman Roy Barrett and CEO Jonathan Hill about a range of issues related to Covid-19 and its impact on the sport.

The FAI presented a compensation package worth around €3.6m to clubs earlier this week in the hope of pressing ahead with a 2021 season that will begin behind closed doors.

They are reliant on Covid-19 relief to be in place and while no firm figure has been discussed with other sporting organisations also in need of help, Chambers indicated that assistance will be available - although the exact detail may not become clearer until the summer.

Positive engagement with @FAIreland today 🇮🇪â½. I made clear the Government's support for the return of the League of Ireland. Itâs important for the football community that our national league commences. 1/2 — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) February 4, 2021

Funds are there to allow clubs to start the season but that is tied in with the retention of the government's wage subsidy scheme and choppy waters would be reached if that initiative was pulled while stadiums remained closed.

In a tweet after the meeting, Chambers said: "I made clear the Government's support for the return of the League of Ireland. It’s important for the football community that our national league commences. I also provided assurances that we will provide additional supports in the period ahead."

Chambers added that 'work is continuing on the safe return of grassroots football when the public health situation allows' with worried amateur and schoolboy clubs around the country still unclear when they will be allowed to resume activity.

Online Editors