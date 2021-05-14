Midtskogen header earns troubled Dundalk point at Finn Harps

Ole Erik Midtskogen heads Dundalk level past Finn Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Finn Park in Ballybofey. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Another week of Dundalk upheaval ended with the Lilywhites denied victory by stubborn Finn Harps in this SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash at Finn Park, Ballybofey.

Tuesday’s training session was called off to hold a round of Covid-19 tests, after a group of players went to Belfast for a ‘bonding session’, but a full set of negative results meant they avoided having to send the Under-19 squad to Ballybofey.

Dundalk’s woes deepened when Barry McNamee’s delightful strike put Harps deservedly in front.

Ole Erik Midtskogen’s first Dundalk goal, four minutes into the second half, secured a point for the Lilywhites, who had a glut of chances in the closing chapter.

Harps led in the 19th minute when McNamee opened his 2021 account in style.

McNamee took two steps inside the right edge of the Dundalk penalty area before curling a wonderful shot into the far corner.

Alessio Abibi, restored to the Dundalk starting XI, could only admire the quality as McNamee’s gorgeous curler found its spot.

Harps might have added a second, but Karl O’Sullivan saw a low drive deflected wide.

Ollie Horgan, the Harps manager, watched from a lonely spot on the Finn Park terrace as he began a three-match ban.

Dundalk were level when Midtskogen met a cross from Michael Duffy to head home.

The Lilywhites laid siege late on and Midtskogen was denied when his 80th minute header was well kept out by Mark Anthony McGinley.

Duffy should have won it for the visitors but he shot into McGinley’s midriff and, in added time, McGinley had to parry away Junior Ogedi Uzokwe’s long-range free-kick.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, Webster, McEleney, Dunleavy (Barry 65); Coyle, Seymore; O’Sullivan, B.McNamee, Doherty (Russell 73); Foley (Owolabi 86).

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy; Sloggett, Zahibo; Duffy, Murray (McEleney 64), Woo (O’Kane 64); Midskogen (Junior 80).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).