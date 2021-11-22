Midfielder Will Patching makes move from Dundalk to Derry City

DERRY City have made another raid on rivals Dundalk by confirming the capture of midfielder Will Patching.

Derry, who beat Dundalk 2-1 on the last day of the league season to guarantee a top-four finish, had already secured a return to the Brandywell for Derry natives Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney, those pre-contract deals were announced earlier in the season.

Today Derry stated they had completed a deal to bring in Patching. The English midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan to Derry from Dundalk, and while the ex-Manchester City player did see out the season back at Dundalk, his time there is over.



“It’s brilliant for us to be able to bring a player of Will’s quality to the club on a permanent deal. He struck up an immediate relationship with our supporters earlier in the year and they will be excited to see him back at the club," Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins said, after Derry confirmed the two-year deal.