Midfielder Stefan Colovic leaves Dundalk for Serbian SuperLiga club FK Cukaricki

Stefan Colovic during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Dundalk and Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Unsettled midfielder Stefan Colovic has cut his ties with Dundalk, with a year left on his contract, after the FAI Cup holders agreed a deal with a club in Serbia.

Colovic (26) was billed as a key signing for Dundalk when he arrived on a two-year deal at the start of last season. His progress was disrupted by Covid-19 as the league was halted a week after he'd made his league debut in early March.

While he was in the side when the season resumed in July, he was unable to impose himself on the league, and was not even in the squad for the games at the end of the season, including Dundalk's FAI Cup win and their final matches in the group stages of the Europa League.

With 12 months left on his deal, Dundalk have now agreed to sell him back to his homeland. "Dundalk FC has reached an agreement with Serbian SuperLiga club FK Cukaricki," the club said today.

"After arriving from Proleter Novi Sad last February, the Belgrade native made his debut for the club in the 3-0 win away to Finn Harps in Ballybofey. He went on to make a total of 25 appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring once in the 3-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds in August. Everyone at Dundalk FC would like to thank Stefan for his efforts last season and we wish him all the best in the future."

