Midfielder Daire O'Connor leaves relegation-threatened Cork City with five games left in season

Daire O'Connor has left Cork City before the end of the league season. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Relegation-threatened Cork City have parted company with key player Daire O'Connor with five games to go in the league season.

O'Connor was substituted in the first half of last Saturday's defeat to St Patrick's Athletic, which leaves Neale Fenn's side bottom of the table and the Cork boss announced at his weekly press conference that the winger had left the club.

It has raised fresh questions about the state of affairs at Turner's Cross with Fenn saying O'Connor departed because he was told that he wouldn't feature for the rest of the run-in.

In a social media post, the Wicklow man said he was 'disappointed to leave such a great club - especially with such important games coming up.'

Cork City are two points behind Finn Harps with a game in hand but back fixture is the visit of Dundalk next week, and before then they face an away date with second-placed Bohemians on Friday.

Online Editors