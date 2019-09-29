Michael Duffy's late strike breaks Sligo hearts to send Dundalk into FAI Cup final clash with Shamrock Rovers
Sligo Rovers 0 Dundalk 1
Dundalk have set up a FAI Cup final clash with Shamrock Rovers thanks to a late Michael Duffy strike at the Showgrounds.
Sligo battled well throughout and looked to be taking Dundalk further than normal time, when Duffy pounced on a knockdown to crash his volley to the net on 88 minutes.
Online Editors
