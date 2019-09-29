Sport League of Ireland

Sunday 29 September 2019

Michael Duffy's late strike breaks Sligo hearts to send Dundalk into FAI Cup final clash with Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0 Dundalk 1

Michael Duffy of Dundalk shoots to score his side's first goal during the FAI Cup semi-final clash with Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Dundalk have set up a FAI Cup final clash with Shamrock Rovers thanks to a late Michael Duffy strike at the Showgrounds.

Sligo battled well throughout and looked to be taking Dundalk further than normal time, when Duffy pounced on a knockdown to crash his volley to the net on 88 minutes.

Online Editors

