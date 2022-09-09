Michael Duffy stunner seals crucial three points for Derry but win overshadowed by serious injury to Ciaran Coll

An injury to Ciaran Coll took the shine of an otherwise important victory for Derry City at the Brandywell.

The defender was unconscious for 10 minutes after landing badly following an aerial challenge with Bohs’ Ali Coote and had to be taken to hospital as a result. He had regained consciousness before leaving the pitch.

The incident overshadowed a vital win for City, which came thanks to a world class effort from Michael Duffy.

The game lost its way somewhat after the injury to Coll, but it then exploded into life as half time approached thanks to a wonder goal from Duffy.

The City winger took a corner which came to Shane McEleney at the back post, and the centre-half’s attempt to put it back across the goal turned into the perfect assist for Duffy, who met the ball first time with a sumptuous curling effort which nestled right into the top corner beyond Joe McCracken.

Derry survived a scare early in the second half when, after good pressure from Bohs, they won a corner which came all the way to Rory Feely at the back post but the defender, completely unmarked, headed badly over the bar.

City responded well and Patrick McEleney stung McCracken’s hands, but Bohs should have been level on 61 minutes when the ball broke for Ethon Varian in the box and he looked certain to score, but he was denied by Brian Maher, who made a crucial stop with his left foot.

Bohemians were building momentum and Liam Burt went on a driving run right into the City penalty area before delivering the ball right across the area where Ronan Boyce just about cleared under pressure from Varian.

Bohs pushed hard late on, but they couldn’t break through with Derry holding on for a fourth successive clean sheet, which means a return to second place in the Premier Division thanks to Dundalk’s defeat to UCD.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, McJannet (Lafferty 83’), Connolly, Coll (S McEleney 20’), Dummigan, Diallo (Patching 77’), P McEleney, Graydon, Duffy, Akintunde (McGonigle 71’).

BOHEMIANS: McCracken, Wilson, Feely, Kelly, Doherty (Murphy 69’), Coote (O’Sullivan 63’), Burt (Mullins 90’), Levingston (McManus 90’), Clarke, Varian, Twardek (Declan McDaid 45+14’).

REFEREE: Neil Doyle.