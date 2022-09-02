Michael Duffy opens Derry account in resounding win over UCD

Michael Duffy scored his first goal of the season as Derry City cruised to a comfortable win over UCD.

It took just five minutes for Derry to get off the mark with Cameron McJannet breaking into the area to set up James Akintunde who turned it onto the post twice, before Ryan Graydon finished the job, scoring from just a yard out.

Derry were unable to build on that lead but they improved in the second half and Sadou Diallo’s well-struck effort from 20 yards struck the outside of Moore’s post.

Duffy then came within inches of scoring when he received a pass from McEleney on the edge of the area and drove it low towards the bottom corner, but the ball flew just wide of the post.

Derry kept going and they finally killed their opponents off on 71 minutes when the lively Duffy broke into the area and set up Sadou Diallo, who rifled then ball across goal and into the top corner to make it 2-0.

There was still time for another and the City fans were on their feet when Duffy’s shot went through Moore and into the net on 86 minutes, his first goal for the club since October, 2014.

Derry City: Maher, McJannet (Coll 65’), S McEleney, Connolly, Dummigan, Diallo, B Kavanagh (Boyce 60’), Graydon (McEneff 85’), P McEleney, Duffy, Akintunde (McGonigle 60’).

UCD: Moore, Gallagher, Todd, Dunne (Scott 83’), Keane, Norris, Dignam (Lonergan 56’), Caffrey, Duffy, Nolan (Higgins 69’), Brennan (Corrish 83’).

Referee: Oliver Moran.