Michael Duffy leaving Dundalk at end of season to join Derry on a four-year deal

Michael Duff is leaving Dundalk at the end of the season. Photo: Sportsfile

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy has opted to follow in the footsteps of Patrick McEleney by signing a pre-contract arrangement to return to Derry City at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old informed Dundalk over the weekend he had agreed to go back to his first senior club.

It’s understood that Duffy is taking a pay-cut to relocate home - but he has been awarded the security of a four-year contract by the Brandywell side.

He was very keen to link up again with Ruaidhri Higgins, an integral member of the Dundalk backroom, until leaving for a role on Stephen Kenny’s Irish staff as a scout and opposition analyst.

In April of this year, Higgins was tempted to leave that gig when presented with the chance to become manager of his local club.

He quickly returned to Oriel to seal a deal for McEleney - the announcement of that move in July was a source of tension between the respective parties.

It was widely expected he would come back for Duffy and that scenario has come to pass.

Dundalk were hopeful of keeping Duffy, a Kenny signing from Celtic ahead of the 2017 season when they needed a replacement for Daryl Horgan.

There was also tentative interest from clubs in England, a follow on from approaches at the end of last season when he was a free agent.

However, he opted to stay with Dundalk, turning down the offer of a two-year deal to sign a one-year arrangement for the 2021 campaign.

While the policy of Dundalk's US-based board to only offer season-long contracts to players has resulted in other members of a golden era departing, they were willing to break from that strategy for the 2018 PFAI Player of the Year but he went for the shorter term route to keep his options open.

Dundalk's ownership situation at the moment is unclear, but it's believed they had made contact with Duffy about staying on for 2022 without presenting a firm deal on the table.

He could have left the door open for UK admirers by stalling until the end of the year to decide on his future, but Derry's ambition and the attraction of moving home with his partner and young child prompted his call to commit now.

Duffy let Dundalk know the situation the weekend, so they could plan accordingly, with a view to next term. He is keen to avoid an acrimonious exit after a happy five-season stay that included two league wins, two FAI Cups and a Europa League group stage run.

He could still go out on a high with Dundalk in the semi-finals of this season's FAI Cup, with a trip to St Patrick's Athletic facing them in the final four.

Higgins could complete a hat-trick of signings from the Louth club with Will Patching firmly on the radar. The English playmaker spent the first half of the season on loan to the Foylesiders before Dundalk recalled him.

Derry chairman Philip O’Doherty has promised to increase the budget after selling his engineering company for €1.68bn and he wants the club to challenge for titles in the coming years.

Higgins said last week that City weren’t going to bloat their squad with marquee names but admitted that some top players would arrive. Duffy - who was on standby for Kenny's most recent Ireland squad - certainly fits that bracket.

