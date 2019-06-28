Bohemians heaped the misery on Waterford by grabbing a stoppage-time victory at the RSC.

Michael Barker atones with late winner at the RSC as Bohemians close the gap on Rovers

Bohs defender Michael Barker went from zero to hero on a night of high drama.

An own goal at each end 15 minutes apart in the first half had put Waterford and Bohs on course for a third draw of the season but, deep into stoppage time, Barker swept a first-time shot from Danny Mandroiu’s corner into the bottom corner.

After securing a top-four finish last season on their return to the top-flight, this year has proven far tougher for Waterford.

On 22 minutes, Danny Mandroiu’s twinkle-toes hurt the hosts. Some swift footwork in the box fed Conor Levingston who picked out Luke Wade-Slater bombing into the box from the right.

His drilled shot beat Matthew Connor but was turned over his own line by the misfortunate Feely.

The Blues drew level on 37 minutes. Rory Feely’s teasing cross from the right was meant for Dean Walsh but Barker made a disastrous intervention by steering the ball inside the front post.

A swift turnaround was almost completed by the break. Martin turned provider this time by squaring for Dean Walsh to volley and it took a superb reflex stop from James Talbot to keep Bohs on terms.

A tame second half was petering out for a draw, with Ryan Swan close to turning home the winner, but Barker popped up to make amends for his earlier howler.

WATERFORD: M Connor; R Feely, D Delaney, M Kouogun, R Slevin; K Chvedukas (S Griffin 88,); JJ Lunney, B Héry, S Duggan; D Walsh, J Martin (C Galvin 64).

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; D Pender, M Barker, J Finnerty, P Kirk (D Leahy 84); K Buckley, C Levingston (S Allardice 73); L Wade-Slater, D Mandroiu, K Ward (R Graydon 73); R Swan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).

Online Editors