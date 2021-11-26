Mergers can occasionally work but with Bray Wanderers effectively out of business it's a sad day for Irish football

IF Bray Wanderers supporters felt low last weekend after their loss to UCD in a promotion playoff, thus ending any hopes of playing in the Premier Division next season, this weekend will test their resolve as the club they have known and loved will essentially disappear. Just two days ago, when the club's social media accounts posted updates about the club shop's opening hours, saying "Everything must go", few predicted that the club itself was included.

The link-up between Bray and Cabinteely FC, touted at its launch yesterday as a "merger" is essentially a takeover of Bray by Cabinteely, a raid across the Dublin/Wicklow border which, one of its backers says, "will create a dynamic new influence in Irish football".

Many Bray fans are not so sure about the "dynamism" of the deal as they see this, clearly, as the loss of their club and even though the untitled new club will play out of Bray's home ground, it won't be Bray any more. The Bray People, a strong voice when covering the club over the years, made that clear in its coverage of the story. "Bray Wanderers FC as we know it ceased to exist this morning," the paper said yesterday.

Both clubs released press statements on Friday morning. Some aspects were clear: the new entity would play out of Bray's home, the Carlisle Grounds; Pat Devlin, in charge at Cabo since his long association with Bray ended in trying circumstances, would head up the new outfit next season, assuming the new entity are admitted entry by the FAI.

But more questions remain. What will the new club be called? What colours and crest will they have, and will supporters be consulted in that process? What happens to St Joseph's Boys, a nursery club that has fed players into Bray's first team, and beyond, for decades but whose relationship with Bray of late has been strained? Does Bray manager Gary Cronin lose his job, despite having a successful season? What happens to the coaching and backup staff at all of Bray's underage teams?

Read More

A wider question for the FAI is, who will fill the vacancy left by the merger? Shamrock Rovers remain aggrieved at the fact that other clubs blocked the readmittance of their second string into the First Division for this season, and they make look to revive their B team.

Since they came into the league in 2015, Cabinteely were a club with a strong community presence and an underage structure, admired for producing players like Ireland international Jason Knight, as part of their 'Green Line'. But they were also a club without a home, playing home matches in the rugby venue of Stradbrook, which was unsuitable in many ways. They now have one, in Bray, right beside the DART line.

Bray changed hands in 2018 when Niall O'Driscoll took over from Gerry Mulvey. After that controversial period in the club's history, with the references to Johnny Ronan and North Korea, O'Driscoll looked to bring stability and strengthen Wanderers' links with St Joseph's Boys, but of late O'Driscoll had been trying to scale back his involvement and, with few willing to take the reins, the club has essentially been sold to Cabinteely.

Mergers can work. In 2011 there was the insane situation where Galway had three teams in the league. Aware of that absurdity, the FAI essentially put key people into the same room, so Mervue United and Salthill Devon combined with the remnants of the deceased Galway United, formed a new outfit called Galway FC which became the Galway United FC we have today and the city is all the better for it.

On the other side, merger means death: it's 20 years ago since St Patrick's Athletic 'merged' with St Francis FC. Pat Dolan was stone-faced when telling anyone who'd listen that the club's name was 'St Patrick's Athletic FC Incorporating St Francis FC' and would be known as that, or else 'Dublin Saints' for short but St Francis died.

And Bray Wanderers are now also out of business, effectively, with barely a mention for their supporters in the statements issued in the last 24 hours, a sad day for football.