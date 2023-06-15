Meet Scott van der Sluis: The former Liverpool and Manchester Utd underage player who quit Shelbourne to go on Love Island

It was the transfer of the summer that no-one expected as Shelbourne reserve keeper Scott van der Sluis swapped this gloves for love, leaving the northside club for the sunny skies of Mallorca.

Van der Sluis’s football career is now very much on hold after he decided to participate in popular TV show Love Island. And while the netminder found game time hard to come by at Tolka Park, he has a pretty impressive CV at underage level.

Rumours around the League of Ireland went into overdrive when, just over a week ago, our own Daniel McDonnell revealed a player would be entering the villa of love.

Today Shelbourne confirmed it is Van der Sluis, with boss Damien Duff saying: “I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and players.”

The 22-year-old did not play in the League of Ireland for Shels and his only appearance was an FAI Cup tie – a 4-0 win over Donegal’s Bonagee Celtic in the FAI Cup in August 2022.

He did sign a new contract with the club in November 2022 but this TV move prompted Duff to cut him loose.

“Scott’s a great kid, he has been brilliant around the place for us, but he’s gone to Love Island and he won’t be back,” Duff told Independent.ie’s Aidan Fitzmaurice.

“It’s good for me as I don’t switch off, all I do is spend hours on end on the laptop on Shelbourne and League of Ireland, when he does go on it will be the first reality TV show I’ll have watched in 25 years. I will be watching Love Island.

“If you knew Scott you’d know it’s him, it’s his personality. That’s him, wanting to be on a TV show but even if he’s knocked out after a week, I have tried to create a really serious working environment here and he won’t be coming back, but I wish him well.”

Van der Sluis has represented his country, Wales, 10 times from U-15 to U-17 level and left Welsh side Bangor before joining Shels.

As a life-long Liverpool fan, he left Manchester United in 2010 for Anfield, where he spent four years in the Academy before joining Swansea City in 2015.

This is what Van der Sluis had to say in a Q&A before he entered the villa.

Why Love Island and why now?

Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change up in life.

What do you think you’ll bring to the Villa?

Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!

What’s your ‘elevator pitch’ for why someone should want to date you?

Tall, dark, handsome and I’m a goalkeeper, so I’m good with my hands!

If there was one thing you’d want your new fellow Islanders to know about you, what would it be?

Don’t make eye contact with me, because you may fall in love.

Why would you say you’re single?

I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year. I’ve been single for 3 and a half years so it’s been a while soI’m ready and open to anything!

How would friends/family describe you?

My family would say that I’m very well-spoken and very diplomatic, I’m good at breaking up situations. If someone is in the wrong, I'll call them out on it. I’m a person that you can always turn to for advice.

Best/worst date story?

When I was on a first date with a girl and their Mum called. The girl answered the call and then put me on the phone. It was awkward, I didn’t know what to say as I didn’t even know much about the girl at that point! It was terrible!

What gives you the ‘ick’?

Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don’t like too many calls and too many texts. I’m not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning.

Do you fall in love quickly?

I’m a slow burner. It’s only when I really think I’m losing them sometimes that I do.

If you had to pick three of the most important things you look for in a partner what would they be?

A girl with a strong personality, who’s independent and knows what they want.

What’s your claim to fame?

I was the youngest goalkeeper to ever play with the Welsh national team! I also got a call when I was 16 and playing at Swansea from the Welsh goalkeeper coach inviting me to train with the first team. I got to sit and have dinner with Aaron Ramsey and the Welsh football team! I was in awe, when the year before they got to the Euro finals, they were my idols.

Tell us something not many people know about you?

I know 99% of the world’s country flags.

This year marks series 10 of Love Island. Do you have a favourite show moment from any of the previous seasons?

When Chris Hughes asked ‘Does anyone want me to rap a little bit to lift the mood’

Then Wes, Jack and Josh in Love Island Unseen Bits they all put on Yorkshire accents doing the baby challenge. The bromance!

If you had to pick three celebrities to be in the Villa with you as fellow Islanders who would they be and why?

Mila Kunis, because I’ve fancied her for years and she’s got an unbelievable personality. Lily James, because her accent is unbelievable, a proper quintessentially English accent, there’s something about it that’s really nice. I’d also chuck in Chris Hemsworth, I think I’d enjoy looking at him as much as I’d enjoy talking to him. He’s an unreal guy.

If money was no object, what would be your ideal first date?

To go and watch the Champions League final with full hospitality.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9PM on **Virgin Media One** and Virgin Media Player