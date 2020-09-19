McNamee's first goal for Harps rescues point against Shelbourne

Karl O'Sullivan of Finn Harps in action against Alex O'Hanlon of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Barry McNamee’s first goal for Finn Harps salvaged a point at Tolka Park as Shelbourne were left fuming with the sending off of Luke Byrne.

Shelbourne are now without a league win in six since beating Harps in Ballybofey early last month.

The Donegal side left Drumcondra happy enough as the draw edges them a point ahead of Cork City at the foot of the table.

Shelbourne dominated from the start, fully deserving of their 33rd minute lead when a Georgie Poynton corner was headed home by Ciaran Kilduff.

Revitalised from the resumption, Harps levelled on 54 minutes.

Colin McCabe could only parry a stinging drive from Mark Russell leaving McNamee to side-foot home the loose ball.

Shelbourne were then left incensed by referee Sean Grant on 76 minutes when defender Byrne was shown a straight red card for what looked an innocuous nudge on Alexander Kolger just outside the area.

Shelbourne: McCabe; Poynton, D. Byrne, L. Byrne, O’Hanlon; Deegan, Quinn (O. Brennan, 74); Fernandes, R. Brennan (Sheppard, 62), Rooney (M. Byrne, 62); Kilduff (Dobbs, 74).

Finn Harps: McGinley; McEleney, Sadiki (Todd, 74), Folan; Webster, B. McNamee, Donnellan (G. Harkin, 58), Connolly (Cretaro, h-t), O’Sullivan; Russell (T. McNamee, 88), Kogler.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

