McJannet double sees Derry City leapfrog Bohemians

Cameron McJannet of Derry City, left, celebrates with team-mate Daniel Lafferty, right, after scoring their side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Derry City at Dalymount Park in Dublin.

Centre-half Cameron McJannet claimed a brace of second-half goals at Dalymount Park to give Derry City all three points against Bohemians.

Trailing 1-0 at the break through a Georgie Kelly penalty, the Candystripes dug deep on the resumption with McJannet’s second on 89 minutes ultimately determining the outcome of the contest.

As well as maintaining Ruaidhri Higgins’ winning start as team manager, this result sees Derry move into seventh in the top-flight table – one place ahead of Bohs.

Following a foul on Ross Tierney by Ciaron Harkin, Kelly dispatched a 17th-minute penalty beyond Derry netminder Nathan Gartside. While this offered the Gypsies a deserved lead, Derry grew into the game.

Nonetheless, the Candystripes were a goal adrift at the break and Higgins introduced Marc Walsh and Joe Thomson just shy of the hour mark to add impetus.

Walsh immediately caused problems for the Bohs back-four and his shot on 63 minutes was turned behind by James Talbot. From the ensuing corner, McJannet rose highest to head home in fine style.

Substitute Dawson Devoy went close for Bohs, but it looked like both sides were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils.

That was until McJannet fired to the net off a Will Patching delivery with just under two minutes remaining.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, C Kelly, Wilson; Coote, Buckley; Ward (Moylan 70), Tierney (Devoy 76), Burt; G Kelly.

DERRY CITY – Gartside; Boyce, McJannet, Toal, Lafferty; Malone (Thomson 58), Harkin; Fitzgerald (Barr 82), Patching (Lupano 91), Akintunde; Parkhouse (Walsh 58).

REF – B Connolly (Dublin).