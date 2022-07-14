McGinty the hero as Sligo Rovers survive major Bala Town scare to advance on penalties

Before the close of the summer transfer window, it’s likely Sligo Rovers will face a big decision as regards their goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

It will be a case of selling up now or losing their star man for free in January.

Whatever happens, they won’t have reason to feel ripped off because the 22-year-old’s heroics here spared the Bit O’Red embarrassment and banked them €300,000.

And for the Motherwell-born netminder, who came to Ireland as a teenager to further his career, it sets up a second round tie with Motherwell. You couldn’t script it.

He saved two spot kicks while his team-mates held their nerve from 12 yards after a shaky showing across the 120 minutes. They only made it the distance because of two top-drawer McGinty saves in regulation time with brave Bala Town, a part-time club in pre-season, leaving it all out there and ending up with nothing.

They put the cat amongst the pigeons in the 35th minute.

Bala have a streetwise streak, and they benefit from the experience of David Edwards, a former Premier League player with Wolves who was a member of Wales’ Euro 2016 squad.

He poked them in front to silence the natives, the goal a product of some casual defending, with the attacking midfielder on hand to poke in a cross from Brad Bauress.

The concession was somewhat in keeping with the overall Bit O’Red display. They didn’t appear to be in any great danger, yet their application was substandard.

They looked every inch a mid-table League of Ireland side whereas teams from these parts need to go up a gear in Europe, even when faced with moderate opposition.

New boss John Russell said beforehand that the psychology of being in front wouldn’t affect his squad, but they were quite hesitant in their attacking play and their top scorer Aidan Keena was seeing more of the ball in his own half, with Max Mata isolated for periods further forward.

On occasion, Russell’s side had joy with passes that broke lines but Bala were happy enough to commit fouls and then comfortably defend the subsequent dead balls.

By contrast, they were a threat from their own set-piece opportunities and embarked for the second half with a plan to absorb pressure and then hit their hosts on the counter while also sending the cavalry forward when they forced a free or long throw.

It was pretty effective. While Russell’s half-time sub Will Fitzgerald did have spells where he succeeded in pulling white shirts out of shape, the game was mostly ahead of the deep-lying Bala back four. Stoppages and injuries punctuated the play, and that suited the visitors as it allowed them to regroup.

Yet while they had less of the ball, they were asking more questions of the opposition goalkeeper than the natives.

And a minute before the hour mark, the Showgrounds was suspended in slow motion as sub James Davies broke free from Colm Horgan after a Sligo corner was cleared. He had plenty of time to think about how to deal with the one-on-one but the alert McGinty read his intention to try and go around him and got a glove on the ball.

It was cheered like a goal, and the belief was that Russell’s charges might gain momentum from it. This was temporarily the case, with subs Lewis Banks and David Cawley and skipper Adam McDonnell threatening in a period where they moved the ball reasonably well.

But the momentum was lost and the red-shirted faithful were living on their nerves in the dying stages of regulation time, with McGinty called upon to deny Antony Kay with Bala applying the pressure in the seven additional minutes that were initially cheered by the crowd but became a source of worry.

Bala sniffed blood and they were on the offensive at the beginning of the extra half hour before the younger legs began to stretch the pitch and use their apparent fitness advantage. Russell was forced to turn to rookies Cillian Heaney and Kailin Barlow due to enforced withdrawals and the former dithered over a chance to convert.

Yet at the beginning of the final 15, McGinty was again called upon for heroics, frustrating Luke Wall in another one-on-one created out of nothing.

The pattern returned to a callow Sligo applying pressure without penetration, but the biggest let-off of all was still to come with Wall somehow striking the bar from tap-in distance after a header from the excellent Chris Venables bounced off the woodwork in his direction. Bala were beyond exasperated, wondering if their luck was out.

Penalties confirmed that suspicion.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty, Horgan (Banks 65), Buckley, Blaney, Kirk; McDonnell (Barlow 100), Morahan (Heaney 76); O’Sullivan, Keena, Liivak (Fitzgerald 46); Mata (Cawley 69)

Bala Town: Ramsay, Southern (Spittle 105), Peate, Kay, White; Smith; Mendes, Bauress (Wall 90), Edwards, Rutherford (Davies 53; Arsan 113); Venables