McEneff on the spot as five-minute penalty blitz opens comeback door for Rovers and sparks Harps fury

Barry McNamee of Finn Harps reacts after referee Robert Hennessy awarded a second penalty against his side during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final match against Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

OLLIE Horgan was left stunned as Shamrock Rovers were awarded three penalties in a five-minute spell of a chaotic Cup tie.

Horgan’s Finn Harps were 9/1 outsiders, but led 2-0 after a stirring first half - and looked set for the semi-finals for only the seventh time.

Double-chasing Rovers, the FAI Cup holders, hit back to win, aided by three spot kicks, two of which were netted by Aaron McEneff.

“That’s what happens when you’re the League winners - things go your way,” Horgan said.

“If that was 2-0 to Shamrock Rovers, there isn’t a hope in hell that first penalty would be given. If we hadn’t been 2-0 up, there wouldn’t have been a penalty.”

Trailing to the first-half goals by Barry McNamee and Stephen Folan that had the home side dreaming, Rovers needed a tonic - and they got it.

Liam Scales went down under the challenge of Sam Todd. Mark Anthony McGinley superbly saved from Aaron McEneff’s penalty, but Ronan Finn’s attempted cross from the rebound was adjudged to have struck the arm of Mark Russell.

Rob Hennessy pointed to the spot again and, this time, McEneff drilled to the net.

Horgan was livid and his ire heightened when Graham Burke pushed the ball past McGinley and went to ground under the goalkeeper’s challenge. McEneff made it two out of three, riffling to the bottom corner from 12 yards.

It drew Rovers level after Harps threatened a huge upset.

Namee put the home side ahead in the 15th minute. Adam Foley got past Joey O’Brien and McNamee pounced on a Scales slip to find the net.

Harps doubled the lead six minutes later when Folan’s looping header, from a free by former Hoop Ryan Connolly, beat Alan Mannus.

Thirteen minutes from the end, Burke netted the winner, tucking home after McGinley clawed away Jack Byrne’s header.

Byrne, Burke and McEneff were all on the Republic of Ireland squad for this week’s Nations League draw with Bulgaria and they proved the match-winners.

As Rovers march on to a semi-final, Horgan questioned the officials after his side were denied a famous win.

He said: “They were respectful, but that isn’t much consolation.”

Finn Harps: McGnley; O’Sullivan (T McNamee 89), Webster, Folan, Todd; Coyle (Donnellan 62), G.Harkin (R Harkin 62), Connolly, Russell (Cretaro 76); B.McNamee; Foley (Kogler 76).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O’Brien, Grace (Lopes h-t), Scales, Lafferty (S Kavanagh h-t); Finn, McEneff, Watts, Greene; Byrne, Burke (Marshall 80).

Ref - R Hennessy.

Online Editors