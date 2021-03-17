‘Maybe he has a point to prove for us’ – Long backs Kelly to fill void of departing strikers

With his main goalscoring resources from last year no longer at the club, Bohemians manager Keith Long needs a new route to the back of the net in 2021.

And Long is confident that main striker Georgie Kelly has a point to prove and can shrug off a subpar season last term and deliver for the Gypsies this year.

Between them, the trio of Andre Wright, Danny Grant and Danny Mandroiu contributed 18 of the 23 league goals scored by Bohs last season, but they have all departed Dalymount Park: Grant is this week making his comeback from injury with Huddersfield Town, Mandroiu is at Shamrock Rovers while Wright has struggled to settle at Scottish second-tier side Ayr United.

Attacking players Liam Burt, Bradley Rolt and Thomas Oluwa will add something but a lot will depend on the form of Donegal-born striker Kelly, who had a difficult spell in 2020 as he was a fringe player at Dundalk in the first half of the season, just two sub appearances, and then scored just three goals on loan to St Patrick's Athletic.

And Long sees it as one of his tasks to coax more out of the striker. "There is more in Georgie for sure, more goals than he showed last year," says Long.

"He's a handful, very much a lad we can work with and we can play to his strengths.

"We want to be a counter-attacking team who can get it forward quickly, get the ball forward to wide areas and we want our front players to get quality service, if we can do those things, get the service into Georgie, he can score goals for us.

"Andre Wright did well for us and scored goals, Georgie has come in to replace Andre, he could have done better from his own perspective and maybe he has a point to prove for us this season, that's powerful for us, he has a point to prove, to prove people wrong.

"Typically, there is a lack of strikers in this league so there is a lack of goals. We are not the most free-scoring of teams if you look at last season.

"So we have brought in Georgie whom we believe has the attributes to do really well for us in the way that we want to try and play. and that this will bring out the best in Georgie."

"It's a difficulty for every team to get goalscorers, there is a dearth of strikers in this country," Long added as he admits the modern tradition of playing with one striker has reduced options.

"There is a lack of strikers and it's maybe - and a question I put out there when I have conversations with people - the 4-3-3 only produces one number nine. It does not produce two number nines , two out and out strikers so therefore with a lot of under age teams playing this way, there seems to be a lack of strikers in this country."

Long also sees potential in Rolt, a 19-year-old signed on loan from Peterborough. "His movement is really, really good and he's got an eye for goal," Long said.

"We brought in Thomas Oluwa who can play up front across the front three. We hope to play to our strengths, that will hopefully lead to our strikers being on the end of things."

