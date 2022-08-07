Max Mata’s quick-fire double gives Sligo Rovers victory over Bohemians

Max Mata of Sligo Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Bohemians at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Max Mata scored a quick-fire double as Sligo Rovers came from behind to take a crucial three points at home to Bohemians at the Showgrounds.

The New Zealander came off the bench at the break and finished twice in the space of three minutes to rescue the win for the Bit O’ Red, who had been trailing to John O’Sullivan’s opener eight minutes into the second half.

The quality of their goal suggested it was going to be a productive night for Gypsies in the northwest, with a superb team move cutting the Rovers defence open and ending with Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe teeing up John O’Sullivan at the edge of the box to finish low into the bottom corner, despite the efforts of Sligo netminder Luke McNicholas.

It was probably a deserved lead for the visitors, who shaded the possession stakes against a team that travelled back from a 5-1 Europa Conference League defeat in Norway on midweek.

Mata and new signing Robbie Burton were introduced at half-time for the hosts and both had an impact once O’Sullivan had the visitors in front.

Top-scorer Aidan Keena turned provider for the Bit O’ Red as they drew level just past the hour-mark, with his ball behind the defence releasing Mata to finish confidently.

And Burton combined with Will Fitzgerald to help create what proved to be the winner, as Fitzgerald’s cross from the left was not dealt with by Bohs and Mata took one touch to control before firing to the net.

Sligo Rvs: McNicholas, Pijnaker, Blaney, Kirk, Bolger (Mata ht), Morahan, Cawley (Burton ht), O’Sullivan, Liivak, Fitzgerald, Keena.

Bohemians: Ryan, Doherty, Kerr, Kelly, Burke (Wilson 89), Clarke (Afolabi 81), O’Sullivan, Burt (Twardek 73), Coote (Levingston 73), McDaid, Ogedi-Uzokwe (Varian 73).

Referee: R Matthews.