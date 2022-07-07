Max Mata winner gives Sligo Rovers advantage over Welsh rivals in Europa Conference League

Max Mata of Sligo Rovers, right, celebrates with team-mate Nando Pijnaker after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg clash with Bala Town at Park Hall in Oswestry, Wales. Photo: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers hold a slender advantage going into next week’s second leg after they beat Bala Town in their Europa Conference League first round, first leg tie at Park Hall.

Lassana Mendes had given the Welsh side an early lead, but Sligo managed to turn the game on its head with goals from front men Aidan Keena and Max Mata.

Rovers finished the game with ten men after Nando Pijnaker was dismissed on 79 minutes.

Any plans the visitors had to control the pace of this game from the off, went out the window early on as the Welsh side hit the lead after just six minutes.

Rovers’ New Zealand international Pijnaker failed to make contact with the ball as he attempted to clear Paul Rutherford’s cross. The ball instead landing at the feet of Mendes who rifled the ball past Ed McGinty from the edge of the area.

John Russell’s side then levelled the contest on 28 minutes.

Keena showed superb control to trap Karl O’Sullivan’s cross, before nonchalantly lobbing the ball over Ramsay’s head for his 12th goal of the season.

The Lakesiders had Ramsay to thank again just three minutes into the second period when he denied Mata in a one-on-one situation.

But Ramsay could do little about Mata’s goal on 49 minutes when the former Real Monarchs striker made the most of hesitancy in the Bala defence to squeeze the ball between Ramsay and his post.

Bala went within inches of finding themselves level on 77 minutes. But Venables’ looping header bounced in front of McGinty’s post after the ball sailed over the Glaswegian’s head.

Sligo were reduced to ten men 11 minutes from time when Pijnaker was sent to the stands after he dragged James Davies to the ground. Referee Jason Barcelo adjudged Pijnaker to have been the last man.

Colm Horgan twice cleared the ball off his own line on 83 minutes to keep Sligo’s narrow lead intact, while Bala had what looked like legitimate calls for a penalty turned away, shortly after.

Rovers change Frank Liivak tangled with Mendes inside the area, but referee Barcelo was left unimpressed despite what looked like a trip on the Town attacker.

Bala Town: Alex Ramsay; Ross White, Nathan Peate, Antony Kay, Calum Woods (Oliver Southern 66); David Edwards, Oliver Shannon (Brad Bauress 82); Kieran Smith, Paul Rutherford (James Davies 74); Chris Venables, Lassana Mendes.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell (David Cawley 92), Niall Morahan; Karl O’Sullivan (Frank Liivak 69), Will Fitzgerald; Aidan Keena, Max Mata (Lewis Banks 82).

Referee: Jason Barcelo (Gibraltar).