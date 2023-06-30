Max Mata strikes in two-goal win that’s a bit of relief for the Bit O’Red

Sligo Rovers 3, Bohemians 1

Sligo Rovers picked up their first win in five as goals from Kailin Barlow, Max Mata and Stefan Radosavljevic lifted some lingering relegation pressure off the struggling Bit O’Red.

Rovers did end the game with 10 men after Barlow was dismissed midway through the second half for a second yellow. Jonathan Afolabi’s consolation three minutes from time was just that for Bohemians.

Bohs’ first-half showing didn’t promise much as Rovers were dominant.

The home side deservedly hit the front 26 minutes in when Barlow’s effort bounced off the inside of the far post on its way past James Talbot for his maiden goal for the club.

One became two three minutes from the interval with Talbot – who endured a tough evening – dropping Barlow’s cross to the front post, allowing Mata to tap in his 10th of the season.

Rovers had their third on 55 minutes when substitute Radosavljevic gave Talbot no hope when he drove home from all of 30 yards.

The numerical disadvantage slowed Rovers slightly and although the Dubliners did make their mark three minutes from time from an Afolabi goal, Sligo stayed well in command, providing themselves with a much-needed shot in the arm.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon (Cawley 74), Pijnaker, Lafferty; Morahan, Bolger (Browning 62); Liivak (Radosavljevic h-t), Fitzgerald; Barlow, Mata (Elding 78).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Flores, McDonnell (McDaid h-t), Clarke (Okosun 70); Connolly, Twardek (McManus h-t); Afolabi.

REF: D Dunne