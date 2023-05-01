Max Mata on target again as Sligo Rovers win on the road against St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick's Athletic 0 Sligo Rovers 1

THE combination of a Swede and a Kiwi was the perfect recipe for Sligo Rovers as they put their travel woes to one side and earned a 1-0 win away to a ten-man St Patrick's Athletic.

A Bank Holiday crowd of 4,265 were given very few goal chances for their money but Sligo made the most of their best opportunity of the day, as New Zealand international Max Mata headed home for his ninth goal of the season, from a cross by Swedish full back Johan Brannefalk.

The win is clearly a success for a Sligo side who had complained in advance of being asked to play in Dublin twice in the space of four days but a hard-earned clean sheet, their first of the season, is also very welcome.

A shot-shy Pat's, now three games without a goal, left the field to some booing from a section of the home support, their dismal day summed up by a needless red card for Eoin Doyle, not long after Doyle had come off the bench, his only contribution to the game.

Based on the evidence of a shot-free first half in this tense affair it was going to take a mistake to open things up.

There was a hint of that as early as the eighth minute when a sloppy pass from Chris Forrester gifted possession to Kailin Barlow but though he did manage to find team-mate Will Fitzgerald, his shot was wide of the target.

Jay McClelland came up with a chance on 16 minutes but was unable to trouble Luke McNicholas in the Rovers goal, while on 26 minutes a Fitzgerald cross was met by the head of Lukas Browning but that was also wide.

On 36 minutes a lapse in concentration from Sligo's Niall Morohan opened the door for the Saints but that chance petered out, while Frank Liivak's header from a Fitzgerald cross three minutes from time was wide.

Vladislav Kreida replaced the injured Thijs Timmermans in first half injury time and the Estonian added a bit of life to a sluggish Saints midfield when he had a shot on 51 minutes which was blocked by a sturdy Sligo defence.

And Sligo eventually cut them open on 55 minutes with the best move of a dour game. Mata played a key role, winning the ball in midfield and passing to sub Stefan Radosavljevic who picked out Brannefalk on the wing, and when his cross came in, Mata outjumped Sam Curtis to head home his ninth of the season.

With 20 minutes left to play Pat's had used all of their options off the bench but there was no change in their circumstances, nothing to trouble McNicholas in the Sligo goal bar a dangerous cross from sub Tommy Lonergan which McNicholas had to deal with.

Those Saints substitutes did nothing, bar veteran Doyle who earned a straight red for a challenge on Will Fitzgerald on the touchline and the Sligo players were acclaimed by the travelling support for a win which, temporarily at least, moved them up to fourth.

PATS -Lyness; Sjoberg (McGrath 65), Lewis, Curtis, Breslin; Timmermans (Kreida 45); McClelland; Forrester, Murphy (Lonergan 65), Mulraney; Carty (E Doyle 65).

SLIGO -McNicholas; Brannefalk (Lafferty 82), Mahon, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Morohan, Browning; Liivak, Barlow (Radosavljevic, 46), Fitzgerald; Mata (Cawley 76).

REF -N Doyle