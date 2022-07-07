Matty Smith sees red as Derry City face uphill Europa Conference task against FC Riga

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher is beaten by a shot from Gabriel Ramos Da Penha of Riga for their first goal during the Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry City need to come up with some magic in the Baltics next week if their European adventure is not to end at the first hurdle for the fifth campaign in a row after a tame loss at home to Latvian side Riga FC.

City boss Rúaidhrí Higgins noted before the game that his best memories of his time as a Derry player were the European nights, but his managerial debut in UEFA competition was anything but memorable, an off-colour City undone by a sloppy and softly-conceded goal in each half, second best in a race they barely contested.

Derry had a far stronger European pedigree than Riga, a club only founded eight years ago, but the visitors had far more nous, a bigger threat and a deadlier attitude in front of goal, their exotic side summed up by the fact that the first goal for this Latvian club, managed by a Croat, was created by a Ukrainian and scored by a Brazilian.

Slovakian side Ružomberok are almost certain to play the winners of this tie as they won their first leg against Lithuanian opposition, but unless Derry can somehow improve on this very flat effort and summon up an immense display in Riga next Thursday, Derry interest could end after one round – and they will have to cope in the second leg without midfield talisman Matty Smith, now suspended after a second-half sending off.

Striker Jamie McGonigle has been the source of goals for City this season but Riga had clearly identified him as a threat, with his every moment tracked and blocked by big defender Antonijs Cermomordijs, capped at senior level by Latvia and one of five senior internationals in their starting XI, including ex-Dundalk man and Latvia regular Raivis Jurkovskis, making his return to Ireland after his spell at Oriel Park.

With McGonigle shackled, Derry looked to set pieces to open up Riga but anything that dead ball expert Will Patching tried failed to come off.

On 15 minutes he floated in a free kick but Shane McEleney’s header was easily dealt with by keeper Nils Purins, and a minute later a Patching free was an easy save for the keeper.

Riga gained a foothold in a tense game around the 20-minute mark, Oleksandr Filippov scuffing his shot when he should really have scored.

Derry had nothing convincing to offer up front and they were caught on the counter-attack four minutes from half time, a cross from Ukrainian forward Filippov not cleared by the defence and the much-travelled Brazilian Gabriel Ramos, who previously played in Georgia and Belarus before landing up in Latvia, volleyed home.

Forced into a change early in the second half when debutant Ryan Graydon replaced the injured Ronan Boyce, Derry had occasional moments of good play but lacked conviction.

And their defence was caught out on 67 minutes when Riga doubled their lead, with another of their Brazilians, Douglas Aurelio, leaving his markers in his wake, sending in a cross which Filippov converted with ease.

A bad night for Derry got even worse on 67 minutes when Smith was dismissed for his second yellow card after a touchline clash with Muzinga Ngonda, Derry coach Alan Reynolds shown a yellow card for his protests.

After a frustrating 75 minutes, striker McGonigle was called ashore but rescuing this game was beyond his replacement, James Akintunde, Derry offering little more than a Patching free kick which was on target but was saved by the keeper.

Riga were far more likely to score in the final 10 minutes as City were well and truly beaten, Vladen Yurchenko striking the crossbar in injury time, though the 2-0 win on the night was enough for the Latvians and should be enough to ease them into the second round.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce (Graydon 51), S McEleney, Toal, McJannet; P McEleney, Dummigan; Smith, Thomson, Patching; McGonigle (Akintunde 74).

FC Riga: Purins; Jurkovskis, Cermomordijs (Korotkovs 56), Bergqvist, Ngonda; Ramos, Vakulko, Petsos, Aurelio (Petersons 81); Soisalo (Yurchenko 76); Filippov.

Referee: V Torrarinsson (Iceland).