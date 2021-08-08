Matty Smith on the double as Saints hit Dundalk for four at Oriel Park

Matty Smith of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Dundalk. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

AFTER the midweek European high, Dundalk were brought crashing down to earth in a game where the scoreline didn't exactly tell the full story as St Patrick's Athletic kept their title push alive.

The bumpy pitch and ramshackle surrounds of Oriel Park were a world away from the Eredivisie stage that the Lilywhites sampled less than 72 hours earlier in a lively affair with Vitesse Arnhem, especially with restrictions limiting the attendance to just 200.

But it would be a stretch to say that Vinny Perth's side suffered a hangover, much as there were signs of fatigue in the latter stages.

They were sloppy in a first half period of dominance and eventually got picked apart by a Saints side that improved as the game progressed and capitalised as Dundalk lost their way in search of a comeback.

Stephen O'Donnell's Saints are slipping under the radar with the European participants hogging the headlines but this spirited response to last week's reverse in Tallaght means they remain within three points of Shamrock Rovers.

And they will be hoping that lucrative distractions for the Hoops work to their advantage in the coming weeks.

With Thursday's decider against Vitesse Arnhem on the mind, Vinny Perth shuffled his pack here although the inclusion of the injured Daniel Kelly on the bench shows that his squad is actually a bit thin in certain departments right now.

The Saints were also down a few bodies with the promising Darragh Burns out of the equation as well as former Oriel favourite Robbie Benson. And, in truth, the visitors were second best for significant spells of the opening half even though they went in with an interval lead.

Dundalk goalkeeper Alessio Abibi has improved considerably in recent weeks but will be frustrated that he gave away a corner with a slow reaction to a header back from Raivis Jurkovskis.

Perth was frustrated before the ball was swung into the area and chances to clear were fluffed before Abibi parried a John Mountney shot into the path of the grateful Nahum Melvin-Lambert.

Dundalk responded well, grabbing a deserved equaliser albeit with a hint of controversy around it when Patrick McEleney robbed Alfie Lewis in midfield and released Michael Duffy with a perfectly weighted pass. Replays suggested Patrick Hoban was offside when he converted Duffy's cross.

With McEleney and Will Patching as midfield playmakers operating behind Hoban, Dundalk had real quality in central areas even if the terrible playing surface was doing its best to neutralise both sides.

It contributed to Lee Desmond's concession of a free kick that gave the hosts a glorious chance to go ahead with Viteslav Jaros reacting well to his initial fumble of Patching's shot by making a pair of blocks to deny Darragh Leahy although the Dundalk left back really should have done better.

That was punished efficiently at the other end with the Saints going ahead from their best passage with an overload on the left side eventually leading to a go a goal on the other side of the box when a Ben McCormack effort was blocked into the path of Matty Smith who drilled home.

O'Donnell's half-time team talk was clearly effective as his team managed the game much better from the restart, responding well to an injury to John Mountney that forced a slight reshuffle.

Sub Sam Bone coped well with the threat presented by Michael Duffy and the overall unit was more compact and made it harder for Dundalk's creative players to find space. Indeed, there was arguably a better defensive balance with Lee Desmond shifted to the left side of Paddy Barrett.

Dundalk still had their moments going forward but they were reduced in frequency and the Saints enjoyed a solid spell before the decisive third goal with Abibi punished for a clumsy foul on Billy King. Opinions were split on the decision as the Albanian did get a hand to the ball before collapsing on the back of the Saints sub and goalkeepers aren't always sanctioned for it.

Chris Forrester dispatched the spot kick and that was basically game over with that status confirmed by a sloppy Sam Stanton crossfield pass that gifted Smith the chance to bag a second and put the result beyond doubt with Perth withdrawing Duffy and McEleney with Europe in mind. They've got work to do to ensure the club qualifies again next year.

Dundalk: Abibi, Jurkovskis (Nattestad 76), Dummigan, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Stanton 45); Murray, McEleney (Zahibo 87), Patching (McMillan 69), Duffy (Han 87); Hoban

St Patrick's Athletic: Jaros, Desmond, Barrett, Bermingham; Mountney (Bone 52), Forrester (Lennon 78), Lewis, McClelland; McCormack; Smith, Melvin-Lambert (King 65)

Referee: Robert Harvey