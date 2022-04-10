Martin Russell departs Athlone manager’s role after eight games

MARTIN Russell has become the first managerial casualty of the 2022 season after he departed his role with Athlone Town just eight games into the season.

The former UCD, Limerick and Bray Wanderers boss took over at Athlone boss last year, succeeding Paul Doolin, and he had hoped to lead a push for promotion this term.

But the season started badly for the midlands club, a 5-2 defeat to Waterford on the opening weekend followed by four more losses. A draw with Bray Wanderers ended the losing run but that was followed up by 2-0 defeats to Treaty United and Longford Town, and Saturday's loss to local rivals Longford was Russell's last game.

"The board of Athlone Town AFC can confirm this evening that Martin Russell has departed the role as manager of our senior men's team," the club said in a statement.

"Following discussions between Martin and board members it was mutually agreed that he should stand down from the position with immediate effect. Results this season were not what Martin and the club had hoped for. The club would like to thank Martin for his efforts and wish him every success in the future."

Coach Dermot Lennon will take charge in the interim as a permanent successor is sought.